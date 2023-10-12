'Trust is key.' How Stockton Mortgage is 'doing' more for its employees and customers

Top Workplaces 2023 logo

At Stockton Mortgage, trust is key.

"We’re honest, down-to-earth, people-focused, and hard-working. If the company and its culture don’t reflect that, then the people won't either," President David Stockton said of his company, which was recognized in the annual Top Workplaces survey.

Stockton Mortgage received the "Doer" award for 2023, which honors companies that "do things efficiently and well," and finished third among employers with fewer than 149 employees in the Louisville region.

Top Workplaces is a partnership with Energage, which has spent more than 16 years researching employers with highly engaged workforces. It surveys employees of nominated companies and organizations about their workplace culture. That data is then used to help others improve people's work lives.

The Courier Journal caught up with Stockton and Executive Vice President Anthony Whiteside to find out why Stockton Mortgage is one of the top places to work in the region,

These answers have been edited for length and clarity.

What sets Stockton apart from other companies that might be in the same field or industry?

We have experienced growth despite difficult market conditions. It's been a tough time for those in our industry, and it feels good to have not only survived but to have grown. A big part of that success is our people. We have an incredible team of talented people committed to assisting our customers in making this huge life decision. Collectively, we are passionate about what we do, and we take mortgages very seriously, but at the same time we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We work hard and have fun.

How would you describe the culture of Stockton?

We are good people, doing good mortgages. We’re supportive and are, in turn, supported. Internally and externally, we are helpful, knowledgeable, determined and honest in everything we do. These attributes have been the backbone of Stockton Mortgage since Day One, and we’ve placed a lot of focus on maintaining the culture we started with.

What are the core values of your business?

Knowledge and integrity are central to how we operate and interact with one another and with our customers. We understand that having knowledge is not enough; it’s important to share that in a helpful way. Whether we’re helping a customer understand their financing options or dealing with an internal conflict, we prioritize honesty and ethical practices, and as a result, that builds trust.

In today's competitive labor market, how do you retain employees and attract new ones?

Our leadership has made trust a priority with employees. Our people feel supported and heard, and we attract others who recognize that reciprocation and see the value in that.

Part of the support we give our employees is in the form of professional development for anyone who wants to get better at what they do. We have consistent training available to anyone as well as opportunities to join a small group of like-minded individuals within Stockton Mortgage.

We work to ensure that things like our compensation and benefits packages are competitive but try to meet the needs of our employees and their families on a fundamental level. When our employees are sick, they can expect to receive a get-well package at their doorstep. If they achieve a personal milestone, they’re not surprised to receive a celebratory gift in the mail, signed by their Stockton family.

What's kept your business in Louisville?

Louisville is a hub for a lot of industries and has always felt like it was a part of the original footprint of Stockton Mortgage. As a family-owned mortgage company headquartered just a few miles down the road, we consider it our home, too.

What qualities make for a successful Stockton employee?

Honest, hardworking individuals who are self-motivated and committed to doing their jobs to the fullest.

Can you highlight some top perks and benefits at Stockton?

“Work hard, play hard.” At Stockton, we know how to celebrate, and we don't take lightly the celebration of accomplishments, as individuals or the company as a whole. Every year we take our top sales staff and top support staff on a vacation. We've traveled to the Caribbean, Cancun, and most recently Costa Rica. But, we celebrate all accomplishments with intention so shout-outs, awards and acknowledgment of our successes are consistently saluted.

What is the most important thing to understand about Stockton as a company?

Our business is helping people find a feasible solution to purchase a home. There isn't a single customer out there who would do that with someone they don't trust. Trust is key. ... Helping people become homeowners is what we do, whether it’s for the first time or the 10th time. We earnestly believe in what it means to families and communities. ... Buying a home isn't easy, it's always been a big decision, but it can be easier with a trusted partner.

Stockton Mortgage

Founded: 2001

Ownership: Private

Employees in the region: 50

Top executive: President David Stockton

