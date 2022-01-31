U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.41
    +0.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3441
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1600
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,422.29
    +737.03 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.09
    +42.91 (+5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,280.42
    +278.44 (+1.03%)
     

Trust Payments acquires WonderLane to expand retail omnichannel solutions

·2 min read

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of retail technology leaders, WonderLane.

Trust Payments Logo New (PRNewsfoto/Trust Payments)

The move enables Trust Payments to provide innovative retail operations technology solutions to any shop with its electronic point of sale (ePOS) offering, enabling truly omnichannel commerce and payments solutions – all of which supports the growing trend for self-checkouts and wireless contact payments on-the-move.

WonderLane partners with global retailers to connect and deliver exceptional customer experiences in store and online through intelligent, fit-for-purpose technology. Cloud-native, Android-based technologies deliver real-time, remotely configurable systems, speeding up the checkout process, engaging customers and providing a single view of products, customers and inventory.

The acquisition will expand Trust's retail proposition, enabling it to provide unequalled products within a single platform. It comes at a time when consumers expect transactional processes with retailers to be as seamless and convenient as possible – this can only be achieved by bringing payments and retail operations together.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO at Trust Payments, explains: "It is a natural extension for Trust Payments to acquire WonderLane and combine their retail operations technology expertise with our vision for payments across Converged Commerce™. We will accelerate our expansion and retail expertise to support self-checkout kiosks, mobile based click & collect services or smaller Android-based mobile payment units for smaller enterprises looking to offer contactless payments."

Martin Hartley, Director at WonderLane, added: "We are delighted that WonderLane has become part of the Trust family. WonderLane and Trust's complimentary product set will help to ensure that customers can benefit from innovative payments solutions and an expanded product suite. Trust Payments also has exceptional retail knowledge, commitment to excellence and a long-term drive to innovate, which is sure to help our merchants meet the continued wave of digitisation in the retail space."

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as loyalty management and instant eCommerce, engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™.

Focusing on the UK, EU and US markets, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

Find out more at trustpayments.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trust-payments-acquires-wonderlane-to-expand-retail-omnichannel-solutions-301472101.html

SOURCE Trust Payments

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Dow Jones Up As Stock Market Rallies; Joe Rogan Apologizes, Spotify Spikes; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones gained as the stock market rallied. Spotify stock spiked higher after Joe Rogan apologized. Tesla stock charged higher.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Chipmaker NXP Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Hikes Dividend 50%

    NXP Semiconductors late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend 50%.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022. China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past.

  • Alphabet and Amazon Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

    The Nasdaq is bouncing but remains on shaky footing as investors wait to see if the correction is over or will worsen.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Novavax, Beyond Meat Jump After Call for a Meme-Stock Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. jumped alongside other growth-oriented stocks in Monday trading after an Evercore ISI strategist suggested some of the battered meme stocks could rebound in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on Financ