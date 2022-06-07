U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    -18.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,771.00
    -141.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,534.25
    -70.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.60
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.93
    -0.57 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.60
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6550
    +0.7540 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,577.35
    -1,883.62 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.67
    -35.89 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.20
    -3.02 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Trust Payments partners with Feedzai to strengthen risk management offerings

Feedzai Inc
·4 min read
Feedzai Inc
Feedzai Inc

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services, announced today at Money20/20 Europe a multi-year partnership with Feedzai, the world’s first RiskOps platform for financial risk management. Using Feedzai, a key market leader in safeguarding global commerce, Trust Payments’ customers will benefit from an advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Feedzai’s RiskOps meets key industry challenges to seamlessly solve for identity, real-time data, and collaboration across the customer lifecycle whilst increasing productivity and enabling financial services companies to deliver better outcomes for their customers.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO of Trust Payments, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Feedzai to ensure our vision for Converged Commerce™ can be backed by their robust risk management offering, covering device authentication, malware defense, behavioral biometrics, and a full suite of integrated fraud and anti-money laundering solutions. This partnership will reinforce our commitment to a gold-standard risk framework to help deliver trusted commerce solutions to our customers around the world.”

“We are delighted that Trust Payments has selected Feedzai as a trusted partner and is implementing our unique RiskOps solution to ensure that their teams have a single platform to handle everything fraud and financial crime-related and to ensure financial security for themselves and their customers,” added Nuno Sebastião, CEO at Feedzai.

The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers already trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries.

About Trust Payments: 
Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services for online and offline merchants. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these omnichannel services with powerful tools, such as retail operations technology, loyalty management and instant eCommerce. We are constantly engaging new innovative payment methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™. Since 2020, Trust Payments has acquired multiple businesses into its Group including WonderLane (retail operations and point of sale leaders); Stor (full e-commerce platform designed for small merchants); and Mobilize (specialists in mobile-based engagement and loyalty tracking).

Focusing on any commerce providers in the UK, EU and US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Small and medium sized enterprises particularly benefit from our 24 years’ expertise.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 500 people across 11 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors ­-- from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services. We have an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

We hold Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, are licenced by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority and holds licences in 6 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming.

Find out more at www.trustpayments.com.

About Feedzai:
Feedzai is the world’s first RiskOps platform for financial risk management, and the market leader in safeguarding global commerce with today’s most advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Feedzai is securing the transition to a cashless world while enabling digital trust in every transaction and payment type. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com

Media Contact:
Catarina da Fonseca
PR & Communications Manager, Feedzai
catarina.fonseca@feedzai.com

Joe Fernandez
Content & Communications Manager, Trust Payments
joe.fernandez@trustpayments.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Stocks Drop With US Futures in Risk-Off Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell with U.S. futures Tuesday as central banks resolute on tightening policy fanned growth fears. The dollar advanced and bond yields stabilized.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Indicators

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsThe largest cryptocurrency fell

  • Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

    A combination of robust demand, rising geopolitical risk and santions have led to a surge in crude tankers prices

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • Few Market Signs Show a Recession Expected, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some prominent Wall Street figures have warned recently that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes could drive the US economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsBut that’s not what sto

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitte