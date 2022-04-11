U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Trust Stamp Announces Winners of Trusted Rwanda Hackathon

Trust Stamp
·3 min read
In this article:
  • IDAI

The 2022 Trusted Rwanda Hackathon welcomed applications from around the world with one common theme: using privacy-first biometric, identity, and data-protecting tokenization technologies to further innovate powerful solutions for Africa

Kigali, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, today announces winners of the 2022 Trusted Rwanda Hackathon following the hybrid event which brought five competitors and an esteemed panel of judges together for the final pitch competition in the first week of April.

Applicants were challenged to leverage Trust Stamp’s secure identity and data tokenization technology through simple API integration to transform their technology solutions in Africa while speaking to today’s pressing topics of biometrics, regulatory compliance, privacy, cyber security, and more. Trust Stamp narrowed a global applicant pool down to five finalists and worked with each participant to help craft their innovations during a month-long development period.

Trust Stamp Chief Innovation Officer Raman Narayanswamy comments,The fantastic response from applicants and the diversity of solutions targeted at unique local and global needs highlights the significant role of privacy-first identity frameworks in delivering modern, accessible, and secure services across industries and geographies.”

On April 5th, Trust Stamp welcomed the finalists virtually and in person to present their solutions to a judging panel comprised of private and public-sector experts in identity and digital transformation, including Jean Claude Niyokwizera of Rwanda's National Identification Agency, Rodrigue Ruhashya of the Rwanda Ministry of ICT and Innovation, and Philip Kakuru of MTN Rwanda, who received a panel nomination from Philip Lucky of the Rwanda Development Board. The finalists and winners include:

  • FIRST PLACE, iLabs International / Uqu.do: Earning the highest recognition for its proposed privacy-preserving cross-border identity wallet ecosystem with EU-Africa interoperability, this digital identity company wins access to Trust Stamp’s APIs and development support to bring the innovation to life.

  • SECOND PLACE, SSINTAR: In the proposed metaverse environment modeled on Kigali, avatars establish trust by verifying identity with Trust Stamp’s secure and streamlined identity technology.

  • THIRD PLACE, Imbehe: A rising startup in the health data services space, Imbehe proposed a digital health wallet that enables patients to securely access their insurance and health information with the protection of biometric authentication.

  • Santech Rwanda: This technology solutions provider pitched an e-visitor platform that seamlessly verifies identity at event registration and the point of entry using secure biometric tools.

  • Fiinanza: With a crowdfunding platform that enables communities to support their local businesses, Fiinanza presented its transformative financial solution elevated further with secure, trusted transactions.

We would like to thank the panel of judges for their expert insights and each participant for their dedication throughout the last two months. The 2022 Trusted Rwanda Hackathon participants are pioneering technical advancement in Africa, and we look forward to further growing Trust Stamp Rwanda in the coming year alongside this incredibly innovative and talented community,added Narayanswamy.


Enquiries

Trust Stamp

Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Barry Murphy

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Crescendo Communications

Email: idai@crescendo-ir.com


About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.


Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events based on information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


