Trust Stamp Begins Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market

Enters 2022 with a robust commercial pipeline expected to drive strong organic growth

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today begins trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “IDAI”, having uplisted from the OTCQX® Best Market.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner comments, “Following a record year indicative of our sustained positioning for company-wide growth, uplisting to Nasdaq is a natural but important progression for Trust Stamp and our shareholders. As the premier exchange for technology innovation, Nasdaq offers enhanced credibility and exposure which will allow us to accelerate organic and M&A growth as we capitalize on global development opportunities with a matured portfolio of transformative identity solutions.”

Trust Stamp’s innovations in digital identity empower individuals to own, utilize, and protect personal data from compromise or misuse, transform how businesses approach and manage risk, and extend the reach of financial and societal inclusion. With a unique competitive stance in the biometrics space, Trust Stamp’s recent material business wins include a $3.92M contract with the United States Department of Homeland Security and strengthened presence in the digital asset and cryptocurrency space, having established a MetapresenceTM subsidiary dedicated to delivering solutions for next generation of modern finance.

Trust Stamp CFO Alex Valdes comments, “The public has played an instrumental role in Trust Stamp’s growth over the last three years. Thousands of investors have already recognized the significance of our work, many with repeated investments that testify to their belief in Trust Stamp’s long-term shareholder value. Our largest customers are also investors, bringing rich industry insight and a unique perspective on Trust Stamp’s position in the future of digital operations. We now look forward to communicating our vision to an even broader audience.”

Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack adds, “Nasdaq offers the enhanced visibility required to drive our next stages of growth as we establish deeper market penetration in key verticals, diversify our target markets, and continue innovating and productizing our strong IP portfolio to address an evolving need for trust in our increasingly digital world. Trust Stamp’s investment into our products and people over the last six years has enabled us to enter 2022 with a robust commercial pipeline and increased internal development capabilities to meet market opportunities and continue delivering year-over-year growth.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

