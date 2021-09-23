U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.33
    +60.69 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.40
    +560.08 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,042.55
    +145.71 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.19
    +34.63 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.38
    +1.15 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    -27.10 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0127 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    +0.3720 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,837.68
    +454.68 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.10
    -7.82 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

TrustCo Announces the Addition of Curtis N. Powell to the Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TRST) announces that on September 21, 2021 Curtis N. Powell was elected to the Board of Directors of the Company and its subsidiary, Trustco Bank.

Mr. Powell is Vice President for Human Resources and Environmental Health, Safety, and Risk Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (“Rensselaer”) in Troy, New York. He has held that position for over twenty years. In that role, he consults regularly with Rensselaer’s president regarding strategic human capital, operational, and risk management planning. He is a member of the Rensselaer president’s cabinet and has oversight and planning responsibility for, among other things, recruitment and selection processes, employee compensation program development, executive compensation, finance, and budgeting. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Human Resources Development from the University of Maryland and numerous professional certifications. He is also a member of the board of directors of St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, New York.

Mr. Powell was appointed to the Audit, Compensation, Compliance, Fiduciary, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Risk Committees of the board of directors of the company.

Making the announcement were Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. McCormick and Lead Independent Director Dennis DeGennaro. Mr. McCormick said “We are very pleased to have Mr. Powell join our board. He brings expertise in the critically important areas of human capital and risk management.”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 147 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including the risks and uncertainties described in TrustCo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent TrustCo’s judgment as of the date of this release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:

Robert M. Leonard

Executive Vice President and CRO

(518) 381-3693


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biotech, were down by 11.7% as of 2:43 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Over the four prior trading sessions, Corvus shares shot up by more than 230% in response to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) interim results from a midstage trial in patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). What sparked Corvus' jaw-dropping rally is the finding that Astra's own anti-CD73 antibody, known as oleclumab, significantly boosted response rates and progression-free survival in advanced NSCLC patients when combined with the blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRSR) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    It's not a stretch to say that Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.5x right...

  • Here's Why We Think Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.