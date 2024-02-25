TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will pay a dividend of $0.36 on the 1st of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 47%, which means that TrustCo Bank Corp NY would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 1.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 46% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.31, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.44. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. TrustCo Bank Corp NY hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that TrustCo Bank Corp NY has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.