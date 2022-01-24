U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    -1.16 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +11.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3489
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9860
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,946.93
    +1,670.75 (+4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.75
    +30.15 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

TrustCo Enters Its 120ᵗʰ Year; Posts Record Earnings; Net Income of $61.5 million up 17.3% over the prior year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY
·34 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRST

GLENVILLE, New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2021 net income of $61.5 million or $3.194 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $52.5 million or $2.717 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2020; and net income of $16.2 million or $0.845 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $13.8 million or $0.716 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For all periods presented, share and per share information has been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

Overview
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “All of the members of the Trustco Bank family are justifiably proud of our history as we enter our 120ᵗʰ year. We are very pleased to embark on that celebration with the momentum of a great year in 2021, which was marked by record earnings and rock-solid capital and liquidity. Also fueling our momentum is the increase in the amount of our dividend announced last quarter and our further recognition as an award-winning bank by local and national media outlets, consumer surveys, and the bank rating firm Bauer, which continues to award Trustco Bank its highest five-star rating.”

The Company traces its roots back to the first branch of the Schenectady Trust Company, which was located on State Street in downtown Schenectady, New York in 1902. The institution was founded by prominent local business people and executives of General Electric Company, which also has deep roots in the “Electric City.” The second and third branches of the bank were on Crane Street, in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood, and at the corner of State Street and Brandywine Avenue in the city. Both of these locations are still Trustco Bank branches today. Since then, the franchise has grown to a presence in five states, nearly 150 branch locations, and $6.2 billion in total assets. Record earnings of $61.5 million in 2021 is a testament to the vitality of the current enterprise.

Details
Average loans were up $185.3 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $223.3 million, or 5.9%, in the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans in deferral. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional 344 loans totaling $23 million in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 190 PPP loans totaling $10 million remain outstanding. Average deposits were up $297.5 million or 6.0% for the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits during the 2021 fourth quarter was the result of a $525.8 million or 14.4% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $228.3 million or 17.8%, for the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $270.0 million or 16.1% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $52.9 million or 7.5%, and savings balances were up $202.9 million or 16.1%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.13% in the fourth quarter 2021 from 0.35% in the fourth quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates due to ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2021 was 2.69%, down 10 basis points from 2.79% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income (TE) increased by 2.8% or $1.1 million over the same period last year.

TrustCo continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $26.4 million or 4.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2021 were 1.05% and 10.92%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 9.75% for the fourth quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. As a result, full time equivalent employees decreased from the prior year partially due to a strategic realignment and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market. Additionally, on May 28, 2021, the reverse split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. All prior period share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The board of directors believes that the higher per share trading price that resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The board of directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split has resulted in a number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of low levels of nonperforming assets and chargeoffs. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.1 million at December 31, 2020. NPLs were 0.42% and 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 236.0% at December 31, 2021, compared to 235.2% at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.6 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.00% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.17% as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $49.6 million at December 31, 2020. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. In light of an improving economic environment in 2021 and based on the approach utilized in the prior year the company adjusted the pandemic specific provision during the second half of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a credit of $3.0 million compared to a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $600 thousand. The decrease from the prior year is due to the sustained improvement in asset quality trends and economic conditions during the fourth quarter. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first. The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter 2021 were $83 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter 2020 of $128 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.01% for both the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020.

At December 31, 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.70%, compared to 9.63% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $31.28, up 6.2% compared to $29.46 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 147 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 097207. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 124698. The call will also be audio webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst220125.html, and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2021, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our ability to retain customers, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.


TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY

GLENVILLE, NY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

Summary of operations

Net interest income (TE)

$

40,292

39,888

39,182

(Credit) Provision for loan losses

(3,000

)

(2,800

)

600

Noninterest income

4,526

4,295

4,069

Noninterest expense

26,190

24,697

24,830

Net income

16,241

16,762

13,814

Per share (4)

Net income per share:

- Basic

$

0.845

0.871

0.716

- Diluted

0.845

0.871

0.716

Cash dividends

0.350

0.341

0.341

Book value at period end

31.28

30.53

29.46

Market price at period end

33.31

31.97

33.35

At period end

Full time equivalent employees

759

743

778

Full service banking offices

147

147

148

Performance ratios

Return on average assets

1.05

%

1.08

0.95

Return on average equity

10.92

11.40

9.75

Efficiency (1)

58.50

55.82

57.31

Net interest spread (TE)

2.67

2.62

2.72

Net interest margin (TE)

2.69

2.65

2.79

Dividend payout ratio

41.42

39.13

47.55

Capital ratios at period end

Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)

9.69

%

9.55

9.62

Consolidated equity to assets

9.70

%

9.56

9.63

Asset quality analysis at period end

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.42

0.46

0.50

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.31

0.34

0.37

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.00

1.08

1.17

Coverage ratio (3)

2.4x

2.3x

2.4x

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable

equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less

$553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.

(4) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

TE = Taxable equivalent



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year ended

12/31/21

12/31/20

Summary of operations

Net interest income (TE)

$

160,409

153,583

(Credit) Provision for loan losses

(5,450

)

5,600

Net gain on securities transactions

-

1,155

Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions

17,937

16,015

Noninterest expense

101,662

95,704

Net income

61,519

52,452

Per share (2)

Net income per share:

- Basic

$

3.194

2.718

- Diluted

3.194

2.717

Cash dividends

1.372

1.363

Book value at period end

31.28

29.46

Market price at period end

33.31

33.35

Performance ratios

Return on average assets

1.01

0.94

Return on average equity

10.61

9.47

Efficiency (1)

56.90

56.38

Net interest spread (TE)

2.67

2.73

Net interest margin (TE)

2.71

2.84

Dividend payout ratio

42.95

50.12

(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net

interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(2) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

TE = Taxable equivalent.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

39,655

39,488

39,808

40,217

40,906

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

76

91

97

50

27

State and political subdivisions

-

1

-

1

2

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

1,073

1,038

1,167

1,237

1,172

Corporate bonds

206

220

323

316

349

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

participation securities

165

181

193

206

212

Other securities

4

5

5

6

7

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

1,524

1,536

1,785

1,816

1,769

Interest on held to maturity securities:

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

97

104

111

123

129

Total interest on held to maturity securities

97

104

111

123

129

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

62

64

65

69

70

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

432

470

286

270

246

Total interest income

41,770

41,662

42,055

42,495

43,120

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits:

Interest-bearing checking

42

38

46

52

51

Savings

149

154

162

159

156

Money market deposit accounts

201

202

236

283

447

Time deposits

865

1,149

1,261

1,666

3,053

Interest on short-term borrowings

221

232

228

228

232

Total interest expense

1,478

1,775

1,933

2,388

3,939

Net interest income

40,292

39,887

40,122

40,107

39,181

Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses

(3,000

)

(2,800

)

-

350

600

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

43,292

42,687

40,122

39,757

38,581

Noninterest income:

Trustco Financial Services income

1,766

1,558

1,999

2,035

1,527

Fees for services to customers

2,578

2,531

2,486

2,204

2,365

Other

182

206

203

189

177

Total noninterest income

4,526

4,295

4,688

4,428

4,069

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

11,984

11,909

12,403

12,425

11,727

Net occupancy expense

4,569

4,259

4,328

4,586

4,551

Equipment expense

1,758

1,628

1,600

1,631

1,621

Professional services

1,579

1,483

1,614

1,432

1,644

Outsourced services

1,950

2,015

2,169

2,250

1,925

Advertising expense

762

310

549

354

527

FDIC and other insurance

780

746

777

707

657

Other real estate (income) expense, net

(28

)

32

(60

)

239

45

Other

2,836

2,315

2,060

1,711

2,133

Total noninterest expenses

26,190

24,697

25,440

25,335

24,830

Income before taxes

21,628

22,285

19,370

18,850

17,820

Income taxes

5,387

5,523

4,937

4,767

4,006

Net income

$

16,241

16,762

14,433

14,083

13,814

Net income per common share (1):

- Basic

$

0.845

0.871

0.749

0.730

0.716

- Diluted

0.845

0.871

0.748

0.730

0.716

Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)

19,216

19,249

19,281

19,287

19,287

Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)

19,218

19,252

19,290

19,293

19,288

Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

40,292

39,888

40,122

40,107

39,182

(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year ended

12/31/21

12/31/20

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

159,168

165,964

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

314

568

State and political subdivisions

2

6

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

4,515

6,131

Corporate bonds

1,065

1,721

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

participation securities

745

902

Other securities

20

23

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

6,661

9,351

Interest on held to maturity securities:

Mortgage-backed securities-residential

435

604

Total interest on held to maturity securities

435

604

Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

260

421

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

1,458

1,948

Total interest income

167,982

178,288

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits:

Interest-bearing checking

178

148

Savings

624

716

Money market deposit accounts

922

3,042

Time deposits

4,941

19,792

Interest on short-term borrowings

909

1,010

Total interest expense

7,574

24,708

Net interest income

160,408

153,580

Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses

(5,450

)

5,600

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

165,858

147,980

Noninterest income:

Trustco Financial Services income

7,358

6,279

Fees for services to customers

9,799

8,779

Net gain on securities transactions

-

1,155

Other

780

957

Total noninterest income

17,937

17,170

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

48,721

45,647

Net occupancy expense

17,742

17,519

Equipment expense

6,617

6,636

Professional services

6,108

5,618

Outsourced services

8,384

7,750

Advertising expense

1,975

1,921

FDIC and other insurance

3,010

2,220

Other real estate expense, net

183

92

Other

8,922

8,301

Total noninterest expenses

101,662

95,704

Income before taxes

82,133

69,446

Income taxes

20,614

16,994

Net income

$

61,519

52,452

Net income per common share (1):

- Basic

$

3.194

2.718

- Diluted

3.194

2.717

Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)

19,259

19,301

Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)

19,263

19,303

Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

160,409

153,583

(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

ASSETS:

Cash and due from banks

$

48,357

45,486

47,766

45,493

47,196

Federal funds sold and other short term investments

1,171,113

1,147,853

1,134,622

1,094,880

1,059,903

Total cash and cash equivalents

1,219,470

1,193,339

1,182,388

1,140,373

1,107,099

Securities available for sale:

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

59,179

59,749

74,579

74,465

19,968

States and political subdivisions

41

48

48

48

103

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

270,798

293,585

315,656

348,317

316,158

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

participation securities

31,674

34,569

37,199

39,232

42,217

Corporate bonds

45,337

45,915

54,647

64,839

59,939

Other securities

684

686

686

686

686

Total securities available for sale

407,713

434,552

482,815

527,587

439,071

Held to maturity securities:

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations-residential

9,923

10,701

11,665

12,729

13,824

Total held to maturity securities

9,923

10,701

11,665

12,729

13,824

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,604

5,604

5,604

5,506

5,506

Loans:

Commercial

200,200

204,679

214,164

217,021

212,492

Residential mortgage loans

3,998,187

3,951,285

3,892,351

3,807,837

3,780,167

Home equity line of credit

230,976

231,314

234,214

235,644

242,194

Installment loans

9,416

9,451

8,638

8,670

9,617

Loans, net of deferred net costs

4,438,779

4,396,729

4,349,367

4,269,172

4,244,470

Less: Allowance for loan losses

44,267

47,350

50,155

49,991

49,595

Net loans

4,394,512

4,349,379

4,299,212

4,219,181

4,194,875

Bank premises and equipment, net

33,027

33,233

33,691

34,012

34,412

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,090

45,836

45,825

46,614

47,885

Other assets

78,207

62,191

61,378

60,455

59,124

Total assets

$

6,196,546

6,134,835

6,122,578

6,046,457

5,901,796

LIABILITIES:

Deposits:

Demand

$

794,878

790,663

765,193

718,343

652,756

Interest-bearing checking

1,191,304

1,148,593

1,152,901

1,141,595

1,086,558

Savings accounts

1,504,554

1,433,130

1,409,556

1,362,141

1,285,501

Money market deposit accounts

782,079

744,051

732,963

719,580

716,005

Time deposits

995,314

1,124,581

1,169,907

1,231,263

1,296,373

Total deposits

5,268,129

5,241,018

5,230,520

5,172,922

5,037,193

Short-term borrowings

244,686

230,770

237,791

229,950

214,755

Operating lease liabilities

52,720

50,515

50,586

51,449

52,784

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,883

25,849

25,088

21,105

28,903

Total liabilities

5,595,418

5,548,152

5,543,985

5,475,426

5,333,635

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Capital stock (1)

20,046

20,042

20,041

20,044

20,041

Surplus (1)

256,661

256,565

256,536

256,674

256,606

Undivided profits

349,056

339,554

329,350

321,486

313,974

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

12,147

7,304

7,840

7,268

11,936

Treasury stock at cost

(36,782

)

(36,782

)

(35,174

)

(34,441

)

(34,396

)

Total shareholders' equity

601,128

586,683

578,593

571,031

568,161

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,196,546

6,134,835

6,122,578

6,046,457

5,901,796

Outstanding shares (in thousands) (1)

19,220

19,216

19,265

19,288

19,287

(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.



NONPERFORMING ASSETS

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Nonperforming Assets

New York and other states*

Loans in nonaccrual status:

Commercial

$

112

176

150

125

452

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

16,574

17,878

18,466

19,826

19,379

Installment

37

32

43

32

43

Total non-accrual loans

16,723

18,086

18,659

19,983

19,874

Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family

17

19

20

22

23

Total nonperforming loans

16,740

18,105

18,679

20,005

19,897

Other real estate owned

362

511

251

420

541

Total nonperforming assets

$

17,102

18,616

18,930

20,425

20,438

Florida

Loans in nonaccrual status:

Commercial

$

-

-

-

-

-

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

2,016

2,066

2,142

1,626

1,187

Installment

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-accrual loans

2,016

2,066

2,142

1,626

1,187

Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans

2,016

2,066

2,142

1,626

1,187

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,016

2,066

2,142

1,626

1,187

Total

Loans in nonaccrual status:

Commercial

$

112

176

150

125

452

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

18,590

19,944

20,608

21,452

20,566

Installment

37

32

43

32

43

Total non-accrual loans

18,739

20,152

20,801

21,609

21,061

Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family

17

19

20

22

23

Total nonperforming loans

18,756

20,171

20,821

21,631

21,084

Other real estate owned

362

511

251

420

541

Total nonperforming assets

$

19,118

20,682

21,072

22,051

21,625

Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs

New York and other states*

Commercial

$

-

30

-

(32

)

32

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

52

(39

)

(136

)

(2

)

(27

)

Installment

31

14

(27

)

(14

)

109

Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$

83

5

(163

)

(48

)

114

Florida

Commercial

$

-

-

-

-

-

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

-

-

(1

)

-

(1

)

Installment

-

-

-

2

15

Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$

-

-

(1

)

2

14

Total

Commercial

$

-

30

-

(32

)

32

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

52

(39

)

(137

)

(2

)

(28

)

Installment

31

14

(27

)

(12

)

124

Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$

83

5

(164

)

(46

)

128

Asset Quality Ratios

Total nonperforming loans (1)

$

18,756

20,171

20,821

21,631

21,084

Total nonperforming assets (1)

19,118

20,682

21,072

22,051

21,625

Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)

83

5

(164

)

(46

)

128

Allowance for loan losses (1)

44,267

47,350

50,155

49,991

49,595

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.42%

0.46%

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.31%

0.34%

0.34%

0.36%

0.37%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.00%

1.08%

1.15%

1.17%

1.17%

Coverage ratio (1)

236.0%

234.7%

240.9%

231.1%

235.2%

Annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) to average loans (2)

0.01%

0.00%

-0.02%

0.00%

0.01%

Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)

133.3x

2367.5x

N/A

N/A

96.9x

* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.

(1) At period-end

(2) For the period ended



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Assets

Securities available for sale:

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

$

59,975

76

0.51

%

$

25,761

27

0.42

%

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

279,472

1,073

1.54

314,022

1,172

1.49

State and political subdivisions

46

-

-

108

3

7.89

Corporate bonds

45,858

206

1.79

64,534

349

2.17

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

participation securities

31,903

165

2.07

41,562

212

2.05

Other

680

4

2.35

685

7

4.09

Total securities available for sale

417,934

1,524

1.46

446,672

1,770

1.59

Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments

1,123,276

432

0.15

916,198

246

0.11

Held to maturity securities:

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

10,311

97

3.76

14,406

129

3.58

Total held to maturity securities

10,311

97

3.76

14,406

129

3.58

Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,604

62

4.43

5,506

70

5.09

Commercial loans

202,092

2,704

5.35

224,838

3,009

5.35

Residential mortgage loans

3,979,645

34,602

3.48

3,756,304

35,368

3.77

Home equity lines of credit

230,408

2,192

3.77

245,401

2,361

3.83

Installment loans

9,068

157

6.87

9,416

168

7.09

Loans, net of unearned income

4,421,213

39,655

3.59

4,235,959

40,906

3.86

Total interest earning assets

5,978,338

41,770

2.79

5,618,741

43,121

3.07

Allowance for loan losses

(47,379

)

(49,426

)

Cash & non-interest earning assets

197,382

201,371

Total assets

$

6,128,341

$

5,770,686

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

1,151,704

42

0.01

%

$

1,036,808

51

0.02

%

Money market accounts

763,053

201

0.10

710,105

447

0.25

Savings

1,461,568

149

0.04

1,258,666

156

0.05

Time deposits

1,055,792

865

0.32

1,284,075

3,053

0.95

Total interest bearing deposits

4,432,117

1,257

0.11

4,289,654

3,707

0.34

Short-term borrowings

233,829

221

0.38

200,028

232

0.46

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,665,946

1,478

0.13

4,489,682

3,939

0.35

Demand deposits

795,258

640,190

Other liabilities

77,165

77,197

Shareholders' equity

589,972

563,617

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,128,341

$

5,770,686

Net interest income, tax equivalent

40,292

39,182

Net interest spread

2.67

%

2.72

%

Net interest margin (net interest income to

total interest earning assets)

2.69

%

2.79

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

-

(1)

Net interest income

40,292

39,181



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year ended

Year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Assets

Securities available for sale:

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

$

63,743

314

0.49

%

$

38,508

568

1.48

%

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

308,777

4,515

1.46

333,093

6,131

1.84

State and political subdivisions

48

3

6.56

111

9

7.82

Corporate bonds

53,699

1,065

1.98

50,982

1,721

3.38

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

participation securities

35,723

745

2.09

44,379

902

2.03

Other

685

20

2.92

686

23

3.35

Total securities available for sale

462,675

6,662

1.44

467,759

9,354

2.00

Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments

1,111,257

1,458

0.13

748,085

1,948

0.26

Held to maturity securities:

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage

obligations - residential

11,733

435

3.71

16,376

604

3.69

Total held to maturity securities

11,733

435

3.71

16,376

604

3.69

Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,578

260

4.66

7,381

421

5.70

Commercial loans

210,145

10,907

5.19

219,328

10,788

4.92

Residential mortgage loans

3,884,336

138,821

3.57

3,678,536

144,212

3.92

Home equity lines of credit

233,628

8,814

3.77

255,583

10,259

4.01

Installment loans

8,725

626

7.17

9,952

705

7.08

Loans, net of unearned income

4,336,834

159,168

3.67

4,163,399

165,964

3.99

Total interest earning assets

5,928,077

167,983

2.83

5,403,000

178,291

3.30

Allowance for loan losses

(49,421

)

(47,330

)

Cash & non-interest earning assets

196,825

197,966

Total assets

$

6,075,481

$

5,553,636

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

1,134,702

178

0.02

%

$

971,385

148

0.02

%

Money market accounts

739,139

922

0.12

662,107

3,042

0.46

Savings

1,397,432

624

0.04

1,191,532

716

0.06

Time deposits

1,166,963

4,941

0.42

1,350,163

19,792

1.47

Total interest bearing deposits

4,438,236

6,665

0.15

4,175,187

23,698

0.57

Short-term borrowings

232,815

909

0.39

180,065

1,010

0.56

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,671,051

7,574

0.16

4,355,252

24,708

0.57

Demand deposits

750,111

567,265

Other liabilities

74,396

77,487

Shareholders' equity

579,923

553,632

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,075,481

$

5,553,636

Net interest income, tax equivalent

160,409

153,583

Net interest spread

2.67

%

2.73

%

Net interest margin (net interest income to

total interest earning assets)

2.71

%

2.84

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(1

)

(3

)

Net interest income

160,408

153,580


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

Tangible Book Value Per Share

Equity (GAAP)

$ 601,128

586,683

568,161

Less: Intangible assets

553

553

553

Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

600,575

586,130

567,608

Shares outstanding (1)

19,220

19,216

19,287

Tangible book value per share (1)

31.25

30.50

29.43

Book value per share (1)

31.28

30.53

29.46

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

Total Assets (GAAP)

$

6,196,546

6,134,835

5,901,796

Less: Intangible assets

553

553

553

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

6,195,993

6,134,282

5,901,243

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)

9.69%

9.55%

9.62%

Equity to Assets (GAAP)

9.70%

9.56%

9.63%

Three months ended

Year ended

Efficiency Ratio

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Net interest income

$

40,292

39,887

39,181

$

160,408

153,580

Taxable equivalent adjustment

-

1

1

1

3

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

40,292

39,888

39,182

160,409

153,583

Non-interest income (GAAP)

4,526

4,295

4,069

17,937

17,170

Less: Net gain on securities

-

-

-

-

1,155

Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

44,818

44,183

43,251

178,346

169,598

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)

26,190

24,697

24,830

101,662

95,704

Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net

(28

)

32

45

183

92

Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

26,218

24,665

24,785

101,479

95,612

Efficiency Ratio

58.50%

55.82%

57.31%

56.90%

56.38%

(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.

Subsidiary:

Trustco NASDAQ -- TRST

Contact:

Robert Leonard

Executive Vice President and

Chief Risk Officer

(518) 381-3693


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • IBM revenue beats on cloud strength, shares jump

    (Reuters) -IBM beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, bolstered by the IT giant's exit from its slow-growing businesses to focus on cloud as enterprises worldwide digitize operations. Shares of Big Blue rose 6.3% in trading after the bell, as the company also reiterated its forecast for mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2022, compared with 3.9% last year. The 110-year-old company has doubled down on the high-growth software and consulting businesses after shedding its former managed infrastructure unit in November following years of growth and margin pressures.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • IBM stock rallies as earnings, sales surge amid Kyndryl spinoff

    International Business Machines Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after Big Blue topped Wall Street expectations following the spinoff of its managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl Holdings Inc. in the middle of the quarter.

  • Why Arrival, Cenntro Electric, and Lordstown Motors Shares Are Down Today

    There were several catalysts for the sell-off, including rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns. Traders and investors seemed eager to exit high-risk positions, a category that includes many EV-related stocks. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN) was down about 10.5%.

  • Here's Why We Think Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why ChargePoint and Blink Charging Could Fall Even Further

    The fall for electric vehicle charging stocks has been steep over the past year, and I don't think we're done with the sell-off yet. You can see below that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) are all down over 30% in the past year and still declining.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

    Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Stock market rout 'an opportunity to buy' for long-term investors: strategist

    Sylvia Jablonski, CIO and Co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss opportunities for investors to buy stocks on the dip, how the market is pricing in interest rate hikes, the Fed, cryptocurrency, and the NFT market ahead of web3.

  • Kohl’s stock soars on reports that Sycamore is exploring takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how Kohl's stock is responding to reports that private equity firm Sycamore is exploring a takeover of the retailer.

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.