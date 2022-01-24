TrustCo Enters Its 120ᵗʰ Year; Posts Record Earnings; Net Income of $61.5 million up 17.3% over the prior year
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- TRST
GLENVILLE, New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2021 net income of $61.5 million or $3.194 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $52.5 million or $2.717 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2020; and net income of $16.2 million or $0.845 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $13.8 million or $0.716 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For all periods presented, share and per share information has been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
Overview
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “All of the members of the Trustco Bank family are justifiably proud of our history as we enter our 120ᵗʰ year. We are very pleased to embark on that celebration with the momentum of a great year in 2021, which was marked by record earnings and rock-solid capital and liquidity. Also fueling our momentum is the increase in the amount of our dividend announced last quarter and our further recognition as an award-winning bank by local and national media outlets, consumer surveys, and the bank rating firm Bauer, which continues to award Trustco Bank its highest five-star rating.”
The Company traces its roots back to the first branch of the Schenectady Trust Company, which was located on State Street in downtown Schenectady, New York in 1902. The institution was founded by prominent local business people and executives of General Electric Company, which also has deep roots in the “Electric City.” The second and third branches of the bank were on Crane Street, in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood, and at the corner of State Street and Brandywine Avenue in the city. Both of these locations are still Trustco Bank branches today. Since then, the franchise has grown to a presence in five states, nearly 150 branch locations, and $6.2 billion in total assets. Record earnings of $61.5 million in 2021 is a testament to the vitality of the current enterprise.
Details
Average loans were up $185.3 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $223.3 million, or 5.9%, in the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans in deferral. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional 344 loans totaling $23 million in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 190 PPP loans totaling $10 million remain outstanding. Average deposits were up $297.5 million or 6.0% for the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits during the 2021 fourth quarter was the result of a $525.8 million or 14.4% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $228.3 million or 17.8%, for the fourth quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $270.0 million or 16.1% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $52.9 million or 7.5%, and savings balances were up $202.9 million or 16.1%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.
The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.13% in the fourth quarter 2021 from 0.35% in the fourth quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in lower rates due to ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2021 was 2.69%, down 10 basis points from 2.79% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income (TE) increased by 2.8% or $1.1 million over the same period last year.
TrustCo continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $26.4 million or 4.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2021 were 1.05% and 10.92%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 9.75% for the fourth quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. As a result, full time equivalent employees decreased from the prior year partially due to a strategic realignment and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market. Additionally, on May 28, 2021, the reverse split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 was implemented on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. All prior period share and per share information, and common stock and surplus amounts have been split adjusted. The board of directors believes that the higher per share trading price that resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will generate greater investor interest in TrustCo and improve the marketability of the shares to a broader range of investors. The board of directors also believes that the Reverse Stock Split has resulted in a number of our shares of outstanding common stock that is similar to the number of outstanding shares of common stock of comparable financial institutions.
Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of low levels of nonperforming assets and chargeoffs. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.1 million at December 31, 2020. NPLs were 0.42% and 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 236.0% at December 31, 2021, compared to 235.2% at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.6 million at December 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.00% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.17% as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $49.6 million at December 31, 2020. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. In light of an improving economic environment in 2021 and based on the approach utilized in the prior year the company adjusted the pandemic specific provision during the second half of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a credit of $3.0 million compared to a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $600 thousand. The decrease from the prior year is due to the sustained improvement in asset quality trends and economic conditions during the fourth quarter. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first. The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2022.
Net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter 2021 were $83 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter 2020 of $128 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.01% for both the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020.
At December 31, 2021 the equity to asset ratio was 9.70%, compared to 9.63% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $31.28, up 6.2% compared to $29.46 a year earlier.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 147 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2021.
In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.
Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 097207. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 124698. The call will also be audio webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst220125.html, and will be available for one year.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2021, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our ability to retain customers, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
40,292
39,888
39,182
(Credit) Provision for loan losses
(3,000
)
(2,800
)
600
Noninterest income
4,526
4,295
4,069
Noninterest expense
26,190
24,697
24,830
Net income
16,241
16,762
13,814
Per share (4)
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
0.845
0.871
0.716
- Diluted
0.845
0.871
0.716
Cash dividends
0.350
0.341
0.341
Book value at period end
31.28
30.53
29.46
Market price at period end
33.31
31.97
33.35
At period end
Full time equivalent employees
759
743
778
Full service banking offices
147
147
148
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.05
%
1.08
0.95
Return on average equity
10.92
11.40
9.75
Efficiency (1)
58.50
55.82
57.31
Net interest spread (TE)
2.67
2.62
2.72
Net interest margin (TE)
2.69
2.65
2.79
Dividend payout ratio
41.42
39.13
47.55
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
9.69
%
9.55
9.62
Consolidated equity to assets
9.70
%
9.56
9.63
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42
0.46
0.50
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.31
0.34
0.37
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.00
1.08
1.17
Coverage ratio (3)
2.4x
2.3x
2.4x
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable
equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less
$553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
(4) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
TE = Taxable equivalent
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year ended
12/31/21
12/31/20
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
160,409
153,583
(Credit) Provision for loan losses
(5,450
)
5,600
Net gain on securities transactions
-
1,155
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions
17,937
16,015
Noninterest expense
101,662
95,704
Net income
61,519
52,452
Per share (2)
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
3.194
2.718
- Diluted
3.194
2.717
Cash dividends
1.372
1.363
Book value at period end
31.28
29.46
Market price at period end
33.31
33.35
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.01
0.94
Return on average equity
10.61
9.47
Efficiency (1)
56.90
56.38
Net interest spread (TE)
2.67
2.73
Net interest margin (TE)
2.71
2.84
Dividend payout ratio
42.95
50.12
(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net
interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
TE = Taxable equivalent.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
39,655
39,488
39,808
40,217
40,906
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
76
91
97
50
27
State and political subdivisions
-
1
-
1
2
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
1,073
1,038
1,167
1,237
1,172
Corporate bonds
206
220
323
316
349
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
165
181
193
206
212
Other securities
4
5
5
6
7
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
1,524
1,536
1,785
1,816
1,769
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
97
104
111
123
129
Total interest on held to maturity securities
97
104
111
123
129
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
62
64
65
69
70
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
432
470
286
270
246
Total interest income
41,770
41,662
42,055
42,495
43,120
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
42
38
46
52
51
Savings
149
154
162
159
156
Money market deposit accounts
201
202
236
283
447
Time deposits
865
1,149
1,261
1,666
3,053
Interest on short-term borrowings
221
232
228
228
232
Total interest expense
1,478
1,775
1,933
2,388
3,939
Net interest income
40,292
39,887
40,122
40,107
39,181
Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses
(3,000
)
(2,800
)
-
350
600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
43,292
42,687
40,122
39,757
38,581
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
1,766
1,558
1,999
2,035
1,527
Fees for services to customers
2,578
2,531
2,486
2,204
2,365
Other
182
206
203
189
177
Total noninterest income
4,526
4,295
4,688
4,428
4,069
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,984
11,909
12,403
12,425
11,727
Net occupancy expense
4,569
4,259
4,328
4,586
4,551
Equipment expense
1,758
1,628
1,600
1,631
1,621
Professional services
1,579
1,483
1,614
1,432
1,644
Outsourced services
1,950
2,015
2,169
2,250
1,925
Advertising expense
762
310
549
354
527
FDIC and other insurance
780
746
777
707
657
Other real estate (income) expense, net
(28
)
32
(60
)
239
45
Other
2,836
2,315
2,060
1,711
2,133
Total noninterest expenses
26,190
24,697
25,440
25,335
24,830
Income before taxes
21,628
22,285
19,370
18,850
17,820
Income taxes
5,387
5,523
4,937
4,767
4,006
Net income
$
16,241
16,762
14,433
14,083
13,814
Net income per common share (1):
- Basic
$
0.845
0.871
0.749
0.730
0.716
- Diluted
0.845
0.871
0.748
0.730
0.716
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)
19,216
19,249
19,281
19,287
19,287
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)
19,218
19,252
19,290
19,293
19,288
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
$
40,292
39,888
40,122
40,107
39,182
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year ended
12/31/21
12/31/20
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
159,168
165,964
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
314
568
State and political subdivisions
2
6
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
4,515
6,131
Corporate bonds
1,065
1,721
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
745
902
Other securities
20
23
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
6,661
9,351
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential
435
604
Total interest on held to maturity securities
435
604
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
260
421
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
1,458
1,948
Total interest income
167,982
178,288
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
178
148
Savings
624
716
Money market deposit accounts
922
3,042
Time deposits
4,941
19,792
Interest on short-term borrowings
909
1,010
Total interest expense
7,574
24,708
Net interest income
160,408
153,580
Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses
(5,450
)
5,600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
165,858
147,980
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
7,358
6,279
Fees for services to customers
9,799
8,779
Net gain on securities transactions
-
1,155
Other
780
957
Total noninterest income
17,937
17,170
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
48,721
45,647
Net occupancy expense
17,742
17,519
Equipment expense
6,617
6,636
Professional services
6,108
5,618
Outsourced services
8,384
7,750
Advertising expense
1,975
1,921
FDIC and other insurance
3,010
2,220
Other real estate expense, net
183
92
Other
8,922
8,301
Total noninterest expenses
101,662
95,704
Income before taxes
82,133
69,446
Income taxes
20,614
16,994
Net income
$
61,519
52,452
Net income per common share (1):
- Basic
$
3.194
2.718
- Diluted
3.194
2.717
Average basic shares (in thousands) (1)
19,259
19,301
Average diluted shares (in thousands) (1)
19,263
19,303
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
$
160,409
153,583
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
48,357
45,486
47,766
45,493
47,196
Federal funds sold and other short term investments
1,171,113
1,147,853
1,134,622
1,094,880
1,059,903
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,219,470
1,193,339
1,182,388
1,140,373
1,107,099
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
59,179
59,749
74,579
74,465
19,968
States and political subdivisions
41
48
48
48
103
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
270,798
293,585
315,656
348,317
316,158
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
31,674
34,569
37,199
39,232
42,217
Corporate bonds
45,337
45,915
54,647
64,839
59,939
Other securities
684
686
686
686
686
Total securities available for sale
407,713
434,552
482,815
527,587
439,071
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations-residential
9,923
10,701
11,665
12,729
13,824
Total held to maturity securities
9,923
10,701
11,665
12,729
13,824
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,604
5,604
5,604
5,506
5,506
Loans:
Commercial
200,200
204,679
214,164
217,021
212,492
Residential mortgage loans
3,998,187
3,951,285
3,892,351
3,807,837
3,780,167
Home equity line of credit
230,976
231,314
234,214
235,644
242,194
Installment loans
9,416
9,451
8,638
8,670
9,617
Loans, net of deferred net costs
4,438,779
4,396,729
4,349,367
4,269,172
4,244,470
Less: Allowance for loan losses
44,267
47,350
50,155
49,991
49,595
Net loans
4,394,512
4,349,379
4,299,212
4,219,181
4,194,875
Bank premises and equipment, net
33,027
33,233
33,691
34,012
34,412
Operating lease right-of-use assets
48,090
45,836
45,825
46,614
47,885
Other assets
78,207
62,191
61,378
60,455
59,124
Total assets
$
6,196,546
6,134,835
6,122,578
6,046,457
5,901,796
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand
$
794,878
790,663
765,193
718,343
652,756
Interest-bearing checking
1,191,304
1,148,593
1,152,901
1,141,595
1,086,558
Savings accounts
1,504,554
1,433,130
1,409,556
1,362,141
1,285,501
Money market deposit accounts
782,079
744,051
732,963
719,580
716,005
Time deposits
995,314
1,124,581
1,169,907
1,231,263
1,296,373
Total deposits
5,268,129
5,241,018
5,230,520
5,172,922
5,037,193
Short-term borrowings
244,686
230,770
237,791
229,950
214,755
Operating lease liabilities
52,720
50,515
50,586
51,449
52,784
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
29,883
25,849
25,088
21,105
28,903
Total liabilities
5,595,418
5,548,152
5,543,985
5,475,426
5,333,635
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock (1)
20,046
20,042
20,041
20,044
20,041
Surplus (1)
256,661
256,565
256,536
256,674
256,606
Undivided profits
349,056
339,554
329,350
321,486
313,974
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
12,147
7,304
7,840
7,268
11,936
Treasury stock at cost
(36,782
)
(36,782
)
(35,174
)
(34,441
)
(34,396
)
Total shareholders' equity
601,128
586,683
578,593
571,031
568,161
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,196,546
6,134,835
6,122,578
6,046,457
5,901,796
Outstanding shares (in thousands) (1)
19,220
19,216
19,265
19,288
19,287
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Nonperforming Assets
New York and other states*
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
112
176
150
125
452
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
16,574
17,878
18,466
19,826
19,379
Installment
37
32
43
32
43
Total non-accrual loans
16,723
18,086
18,659
19,983
19,874
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
17
19
20
22
23
Total nonperforming loans
16,740
18,105
18,679
20,005
19,897
Other real estate owned
362
511
251
420
541
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,102
18,616
18,930
20,425
20,438
Florida
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
-
-
-
-
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
2,016
2,066
2,142
1,626
1,187
Installment
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-accrual loans
2,016
2,066
2,142
1,626
1,187
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
2,016
2,066
2,142
1,626
1,187
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,016
2,066
2,142
1,626
1,187
Total
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
112
176
150
125
452
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
18,590
19,944
20,608
21,452
20,566
Installment
37
32
43
32
43
Total non-accrual loans
18,739
20,152
20,801
21,609
21,061
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
17
19
20
22
23
Total nonperforming loans
18,756
20,171
20,821
21,631
21,084
Other real estate owned
362
511
251
420
541
Total nonperforming assets
$
19,118
20,682
21,072
22,051
21,625
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
New York and other states*
Commercial
$
-
30
-
(32
)
32
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
52
(39
)
(136
)
(2
)
(27
)
Installment
31
14
(27
)
(14
)
109
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
83
5
(163
)
(48
)
114
Florida
Commercial
$
-
-
-
-
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
Installment
-
-
-
2
15
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
-
-
(1
)
2
14
Total
Commercial
$
-
30
-
(32
)
32
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
52
(39
)
(137
)
(2
)
(28
)
Installment
31
14
(27
)
(12
)
124
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
83
5
(164
)
(46
)
128
Asset Quality Ratios
Total nonperforming loans (1)
$
18,756
20,171
20,821
21,631
21,084
Total nonperforming assets (1)
19,118
20,682
21,072
22,051
21,625
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)
83
5
(164
)
(46
)
128
Allowance for loan losses (1)
44,267
47,350
50,155
49,991
49,595
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42%
0.46%
0.48%
0.51%
0.50%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.31%
0.34%
0.34%
0.36%
0.37%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.00%
1.08%
1.15%
1.17%
1.17%
Coverage ratio (1)
236.0%
234.7%
240.9%
231.1%
235.2%
Annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) to average loans (2)
0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
0.00%
0.01%
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)
133.3x
2367.5x
N/A
N/A
96.9x
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
59,975
76
0.51
%
$
25,761
27
0.42
%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
279,472
1,073
1.54
314,022
1,172
1.49
State and political subdivisions
46
-
-
108
3
7.89
Corporate bonds
45,858
206
1.79
64,534
349
2.17
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
31,903
165
2.07
41,562
212
2.05
Other
680
4
2.35
685
7
4.09
Total securities available for sale
417,934
1,524
1.46
446,672
1,770
1.59
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
1,123,276
432
0.15
916,198
246
0.11
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
10,311
97
3.76
14,406
129
3.58
Total held to maturity securities
10,311
97
3.76
14,406
129
3.58
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,604
62
4.43
5,506
70
5.09
Commercial loans
202,092
2,704
5.35
224,838
3,009
5.35
Residential mortgage loans
3,979,645
34,602
3.48
3,756,304
35,368
3.77
Home equity lines of credit
230,408
2,192
3.77
245,401
2,361
3.83
Installment loans
9,068
157
6.87
9,416
168
7.09
Loans, net of unearned income
4,421,213
39,655
3.59
4,235,959
40,906
3.86
Total interest earning assets
5,978,338
41,770
2.79
5,618,741
43,121
3.07
Allowance for loan losses
(47,379
)
(49,426
)
Cash & non-interest earning assets
197,382
201,371
Total assets
$
6,128,341
$
5,770,686
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,151,704
42
0.01
%
$
1,036,808
51
0.02
%
Money market accounts
763,053
201
0.10
710,105
447
0.25
Savings
1,461,568
149
0.04
1,258,666
156
0.05
Time deposits
1,055,792
865
0.32
1,284,075
3,053
0.95
Total interest bearing deposits
4,432,117
1,257
0.11
4,289,654
3,707
0.34
Short-term borrowings
233,829
221
0.38
200,028
232
0.46
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,665,946
1,478
0.13
4,489,682
3,939
0.35
Demand deposits
795,258
640,190
Other liabilities
77,165
77,197
Shareholders' equity
589,972
563,617
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,128,341
$
5,770,686
Net interest income, tax equivalent
40,292
39,182
Net interest spread
2.67
%
2.72
%
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets)
2.69
%
2.79
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
-
(1)
Net interest income
40,292
39,181
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
63,743
314
0.49
%
$
38,508
568
1.48
%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
308,777
4,515
1.46
333,093
6,131
1.84
State and political subdivisions
48
3
6.56
111
9
7.82
Corporate bonds
53,699
1,065
1.98
50,982
1,721
3.38
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
35,723
745
2.09
44,379
902
2.03
Other
685
20
2.92
686
23
3.35
Total securities available for sale
462,675
6,662
1.44
467,759
9,354
2.00
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
1,111,257
1,458
0.13
748,085
1,948
0.26
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
11,733
435
3.71
16,376
604
3.69
Total held to maturity securities
11,733
435
3.71
16,376
604
3.69
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,578
260
4.66
7,381
421
5.70
Commercial loans
210,145
10,907
5.19
219,328
10,788
4.92
Residential mortgage loans
3,884,336
138,821
3.57
3,678,536
144,212
3.92
Home equity lines of credit
233,628
8,814
3.77
255,583
10,259
4.01
Installment loans
8,725
626
7.17
9,952
705
7.08
Loans, net of unearned income
4,336,834
159,168
3.67
4,163,399
165,964
3.99
Total interest earning assets
5,928,077
167,983
2.83
5,403,000
178,291
3.30
Allowance for loan losses
(49,421
)
(47,330
)
Cash & non-interest earning assets
196,825
197,966
Total assets
$
6,075,481
$
5,553,636
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,134,702
178
0.02
%
$
971,385
148
0.02
%
Money market accounts
739,139
922
0.12
662,107
3,042
0.46
Savings
1,397,432
624
0.04
1,191,532
716
0.06
Time deposits
1,166,963
4,941
0.42
1,350,163
19,792
1.47
Total interest bearing deposits
4,438,236
6,665
0.15
4,175,187
23,698
0.57
Short-term borrowings
232,815
909
0.39
180,065
1,010
0.56
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,671,051
7,574
0.16
4,355,252
24,708
0.57
Demand deposits
750,111
567,265
Other liabilities
74,396
77,487
Shareholders' equity
579,923
553,632
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,075,481
$
5,553,636
Net interest income, tax equivalent
160,409
153,583
Net interest spread
2.67
%
2.73
%
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets)
2.71
%
2.84
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(1
)
(3
)
Net interest income
160,408
153,580
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Equity (GAAP)
$ 601,128
586,683
568,161
Less: Intangible assets
553
553
553
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
600,575
586,130
567,608
Shares outstanding (1)
19,220
19,216
19,287
Tangible book value per share (1)
31.25
30.50
29.43
Book value per share (1)
31.28
30.53
29.46
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
Total Assets (GAAP)
$
6,196,546
6,134,835
5,901,796
Less: Intangible assets
553
553
553
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
6,195,993
6,134,282
5,901,243
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
9.69%
9.55%
9.62%
Equity to Assets (GAAP)
9.70%
9.56%
9.63%
Three months ended
Year ended
Efficiency Ratio
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Net interest income
$
40,292
39,887
39,181
$
160,408
153,580
Taxable equivalent adjustment
-
1
1
1
3
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
40,292
39,888
39,182
160,409
153,583
Non-interest income (GAAP)
4,526
4,295
4,069
17,937
17,170
Less: Net gain on securities
-
-
-
-
1,155
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
44,818
44,183
43,251
178,346
169,598
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
26,190
24,697
24,830
101,662
95,704
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net
(28
)
32
45
183
92
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
26,218
24,665
24,785
101,479
95,612
Efficiency Ratio
58.50%
55.82%
57.31%
56.90%
56.38%
(1) All periods presented have been adjusted for the 1 for 5 reverse stock split which occurred on May 28, 2021.
Subsidiary:
Trustco NASDAQ -- TRST
Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693