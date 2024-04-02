Trusted Field Services owner takes joy in her work on bus stops and forever homes

Kimberly Black comes from a line of tough women.

Her family's confidence and strength gave her the support she needed to carve out a place in the male-dominated field of construction.

She started her company, Trusted Field Services, in her home state of Texas in 2017. She was running her business in Dallas until the COVID-19 pandemic began and changed everything.

"All during COVID, ... work suffered when I was in property preservation, and luckily some of the developers up here in Knoxville, business was booming here and they needed some crews," Black said. "And after a lot of back and forth, I came up here and haven't stopped, haven't looked back."

She relocated the company in 2020 and has been operating out of an office at 2707 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. since.

Trusted Field Services offers renovation, construction management, remodeling, disaster recovery and construction services.

Her company's work, with the help of 21 contract employees, includes pouring concrete, improving sidewalks and building foundations for homes.

Kimberly Black, owner of Trusted Field Services, stands at a Knoxville bus stop she helped renovate.

But the work she is most proud of has been her contract with Knoxville Area Transit to make new bus stops that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Being able just to make sure that our residents are ... able to have the proper accommodations while they wait to get to go transact their business on the KAT, that's been the highlight of my career," Black said.

Thriving in the world of construction

Over the past seven years, Black's business has survived multiple hurdles, including government shutdowns, a global pandemic and relocating her entire business across state lines.

"I was able to pivot, and God saw fit for me to be able to come up to Knoxville to grow my business. I'm very thankful for the good people of East Tennessee for giving me the opportunity, because it's very difficult as a woman-owned construction company," Black told Knox News. "So they had enough faith and confidence in me to really work with me and make sure I was successful in this field."

Over the past seven years, Kimberly Black's business has persevered through government shutdowns, a global pandemic and relocating to a new state.

Before starting her company, she received a degree in international agriculture and business from Florida A&M, a historically Black college in Tallahassee. Black applied to several schools, but she knew Florida A&M was the right choice the moment she toured the campus.

"The experience at an HBCU is what allowed me to be able to walk into a male-dominated industry and carve out a space for myself. If I didn't have that behind me, there is no doubt I wouldn't be in construction," Black said.

So far, she's built up solid clientele and a body of work she's proud of. That's what her clients have paid attention to the most, and why she's maintained her seat at the table.

"At the end of the day, business is business and it's all about how you treat people. Now, as a Black woman, do I bring a unique experience to the field? Yes, I do. And so I'm very proud of that," Black said.

Trusted Field Services received a Diversity Business Enterprise award from the city of Knoxville in September 2023, an honor recognizing the performances of small, women- and minority-owned businesses in Knoxville. Black said KAT nominated her for the award.

Kimberly Black, owner of Trusted Field Services, said she feels lucky to be running her business in Knoxville after relocating from Dallas. "I haven't looked back," she said.

"We were very honored that the city would think that much of us to just say, 'Hey we like what you're doing and keep it up,'" Black said. "It was a very, very humbling experience just to know that ... the work that I do matters and it's helping bring forth a better Knoxville."

Building up the community brick by brick

Trusted Field Services does business throughout the state and into Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina. But Black focuses on East Tennessee, especially East Knoxville.

"There's a lot of opportunity here in East Knox, because it's right close to downtown, a lot of great people, a lot of great feedback from the community and neighbors that are like, 'Hey, we have a lot next door that's just been a problem. I'm no longer able to mow it or they're dumping over here,'" Black said. "And the city has done a great job, and so now it's up to some of the business people ... to be able to to see a vision for those properties ... because we're experiencing a housing shortage."

Kimberly Black, owner of Trusted Field Services, is working on an upcoming multi-family property in East Knoxville with Abundant Capital Group, another local Black-owned business.

She's working on an upcoming multi-family property in East Knoxville with Abundant Capital Group, another local Black-owned business.

She works with Austin-East Magnet High School to educate students about construction as a potential career path through the 865 Academies. She said it's been a great opportunity to show young men and women what the world of construction can be.

Women make up only 10.8% of the total workforce in construction, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I'm so happy that Knox County Schools has offered those programs, and allows local businesses to participate and serve as mentors to the students to kind of help them figure out which part of the industry they want to go to," Black said.

She's reminded of the work she does every time she drives by a house she helped build or a property she helped turn from derelict to desirable. Seeing families utilize these homes is one of her favorite accomplishments as owner of Trusted Field Services.

"Being able to drive by here and see families with their kids playing, that just pulls at my heart," Black said. "The bigger projects are fine too, but seeing people in their forever homes and raising their children, that really gives me a smile."

