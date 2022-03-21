Trusted by Indonesian Families for Decades, This Bedding Brand Gives Prizes Worth Millions in Total for Its Loyal Customers

BANDUNG, Indonesia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After going through the pandemic in the last 2 years, more and more people are starting to realize the importance of the comfort of their homes. Prevously, we might enjoy relaxing and unwinding by going out, but now we are more used to simply resting in our homes. This makes the comfort of our houses, especially our bedrooms, no longer a luxury, but a necessity.



To answer this need, many bedding brands in Indonesia guarantee a quality resting experience. However, people tend to trust brands that feel more familiar and are more experienced in their fields in providing the best resting experience.



One of the largest bedding brands in Indonesia, PT. Internal Tekstil Grup, has proven experience in providing such quality sleeping experiences. According to Irvan Nugraha, CEO of PT. Internal Tekstil Grup, "Since its establishment in 1986, PT. Internal Tekstil Grup has provided various bedding products namely bed sheets, blankets, bed covers, as well as carpets for the needs of Indonesian families. Currently, Internal Grup has also grown to have several brands that are popular among the Indonesian people, namely Lady Rose, Vallery Quincy, Internal, Aloha, and Illusions. With these 5 sub-brands and each of their unique characteristics, Internal Grup has become a local bedding brand that can reach all levels of the Indonesian market with bedding products that are not only of high quality but also very affordable."

To keep up with the times and keep fulfilling people's needs, Internal Grup has also collaborated with Sanrio, DC, and Doraemon to continue to be able to innovate and provide bed sheets designs according to various preferences of Indonesian people. Some of these are Hello Kitty, Doraemon, and superhero characters designs from DC with an official license. These official collaborations prove that the Internal Grup does not only pay attention to the marketability of its products, but also the integrity in the manufacturing process.

Bedsheets for kids with popular characters designed from Internal Grup. (PRNewsfoto/PT. Internal Tekstil Grup)

The people's trust towards the brand grew even more as it is supported by many popular Indonesian celebrities like Sandra Dewi, who is a brand ambassador of Internal Grup. Other celebrities that have collaborated with the brand include Via Vallen, who was also the brand ambassador of Internal Grup, and Zaskia Gotik who once collaborated in promoting the Aloha brand.

Sandra Dewi as a brand ambassador for Internal Grup since 2019. (PRNewsfoto/PT. Internal Tekstil Grup)

Various quality bedding products from Internal Grup. (PRNewsfoto/PT. Internal Tekstil Grup)

Internal Grup does not only want to provide a quality sleeping experience but also to reach and bring enjoyment to the lives of its loyal customers. For this reason, in 2021, Internal Grup launched a digital campaign called #InternalBikinHepi which is aimed to encourage the enthusiasm of its customers and bring enjoyment throughout the year through many interesting and entertaining programs.

This campaign is communicated through the brand's many online platforms, namely Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and the official website of Internal Grup. Through these various platforms, the brand has launched many programs as part of #InternalBikinHepi campaign. Some of them are Duta Internal program, where Internal Grup gave away 1 set of free products for customers who interact the most with their social media accounts, and Badai Lelang Akhir Tahun program, an online auction where customers could participate via Internal Grup's Instagram to get the best products with the best price, and more.

However, the biggest program yet from #InternalBikinHepi campaign has just begun on December 15, 2021. As an appreciation for the trust and enthusiasm of its customers, Internal Grup launched a lucky draw program entitled Badai Undian Internal. Through this program, which goes on for 6 months until June 15, 2022, Internal Grup gives each of its customers a chance to win monthly prizes worth hundreds of millions of rupiah in total, namely 10 Xiaomi cellphones, 20 pieces of 1 gram gold, 290 Alfamart shopping vouchers worth IDR 200,000, 40 Vallery Premium bedsheets, 40 Internal bedsheets, and 200 Gopay balances worth IDR 100,000. Other than these monthly prizes, there are also Grand Prizes namely 3 iPhone 13 Pro, 5 pieces of 10 grams gold, 5 laptops, 10 Xiaomi Handphones, and 10 Gopay balances worth Rp 500.000. To win these prizes, Internal Grup customers simply have to buy any product with the Internal Grup logo through its offline and or online stores and send the receipts they get to the WhatsApp of the program's admin .

Badai Undian internal, a lucky draw program with monthly and Grand Prizes worth millions in total for the loyal customers of Internal Grup (Program Period: December 15, 2021 - June 15, 2021) (PRNewsfoto/PT. Internal Tekstil Grup)

"Each customer has a huge chance of winning these prizes. There will be 600 winners of monthly prizes which are drawn at the end of each month, and 33 Grand Prize winners which will be drawn at the end of the program's period, on June 15, 2022. This chance makes Internal Grup customer's enthusiasm grow even more since there have already been thousands of participants in this program and hundreds of them have won the monthly prizes," Irvan explained.

Detailed information regarding this program can be found on the official website of Badai Undian Internal, which has a thorough explanation about how to join the program, the terms and conditions, and the announcement of its winners each month. Customers can also get further information about Internal Grup and Badai Undian Internal from Internal Grup's Customer Service through the following contacts:

Email: info@internalgroup.com

No. Telp: 0812-2221-5567

