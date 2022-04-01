U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.92
    -18.49 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,572.52
    -105.83 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,145.97
    -74.55 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.19
    +0.06 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.09
    -1.19 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    -29.50 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.46 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3680
    +0.0410 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5190
    +0.8310 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,299.77
    +565.07 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.05
    +43.78 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Your Trusted Source Of Networking Equipment & Solutions: JRS Global Networks Inc.

·4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / In the world we live in today, the globe practically spins on the axle of the internet. In the age of global connectivity, a stable internet connection made possible by top-of-the-line networking equipment and solutions is a must for every telecom and ISP company alike. It's practically a basic right.

That said, it's not uncommon to suffer from shoddy connectivity. This may be because of faulty equipment, sub-optimal product placement, or just human error. Whatever difficulties with internet equipment are commonplace nowadays, the solution is simple: connect with a company that supplies wired/wireless equipment and solutions at effective prices while providing optimum customer service with a personal touch.

JRS Global Networks Inc. is an authorized distributor of high-quality wired and wireless networking systems including routers, modems, switches, and much more. The company is a globally trusted supplier of some of the most well-recognized networking brands. They boast a wide selection of networking equipment for their clients to choose from, such as Mikrotik, Cambium, and Mimosa by Airspan, among others.

Apart from the multiple products and solutions that they offer, JRS Global Networks Inc. places a premium on customer satisfaction. To that end, they also provide equipment pre-configuration, fast delivery in real-time, and training services for their customers' technical staff to ensure a seamless process with excellent results.

The company was originally founded in 2008 as JRS Global Networks Pvt. Ltd., a New Delhi, India-based organization. Since its founding, JRS Global Networks Inc. has grown to become a multinational corporation with a presence in countries like India, Nepal, Canada, and a product exporting relationship with telecom giant Airtel Africa. Furthermore, the company's rapid expansion shows no signs of slowing, with plans in place to penetrate the US market in the near future.

JRS Global has been providing its clients with effective wireless networking solutions, including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination, for the last 15 years. As a result of their stand-out service, they've been invited to participate in a number of high-profile exhibitions and conferences, such as the 2019 Mikrotik User Meeting held on 24th of September 2019 in Canada, just a few days after their company's formation as JRS Global Networks Inc. A worthy accomplishment for any company in the WISP industry, and a testament to JRS Global's stellar progress since its inception.

The company's goal, in the long run, is to "cater not only to Telecom giants and bigger Broadband projects in Canada including Government supported ones." Ravinder Pal Singh from JRS Global explained to us. "Our main competitors are now way too busy meeting sales targets that they have very little time or focus on the technical problems that a client may be facing. That is where we step in with our personal technical support and customer service. Price and delivery timelines are the key factors of success in our Industry. Apart from that, Having age-old relationships with the OEMs, successfully leading million-dollar sales effortlessly per annum in India, we have the added advantage of their support when it comes to procurement of material and offering competitive prices." He concluded. Certainly, the attention to detail, established reputation and relationships with industry giants, and the personal touch added by the experts at JRS Global is what distinguishes them from their competition in the WISP industry.

It's probably due in large part to their sensational services that leading global software and hardware provider, Mimosa by Airspan, has recently chosen to extend its distribution deal with JRS Global Networks Inc., having already enjoyed a strong partnership since 2019. The official advertisement from Mimosa read "Mimosa has full trust in JRS Global's abilities to deliver our solutions and support customers in the Canadian market." The partnership between the two companies ought to be taken as proof of JRS Global's top-tier services, products, and solutions. Furthermore, it underlines JRS Global's long-term goal of extending the reach of its network systems services, and helping companies across the globe obtain the best equipment and solutions for their connectivity needs for decades more.

Obtaining high-end network systems for the right price doesn't have to be a struggle. You simply need to approach a trusted global provider with well over a decade of service under its belt. Consider reaching out to the networking experts at JRS Global Networks Inc., and get set up with the best-of-the-best in networking products and solutions.

Source: Variance Marketing

Contact:
JRS Global Networks Inc.
+16478092410
sales@jrsgl.ca
www.jrsgl.ca

SOURCE: JRS Global Networks Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695702/Your-Trusted-Source-Of-Networking-Equipment-Solutions-JRS-Global-Networks-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • Walgreens Gets Booted Down a Notch: How We'd Play It

    Shares of drugstore chain and healthcare firm Walgreens Boots Alliance were downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Robert W. Baird and another firm cut their price target. In the updated daily bar chart of WBA, below, we can see that the shares declined in January and February and made a short-lived rebound in March before sinking to test the December and February lows. WBA is trading below the declining 50-day and declining 200-day moving average line.

  • ‘He’s a MAGA-hat wearing Republican, and I’m pretty liberal.’ This concerns me: Shouldn’t my financial adviser have similar beliefs to mine?

    Question: I’ve worked with the same financial adviser for about 10 years — and I feel like he’s done a decent job — but in the past few years, his politics have made my wonder about him. Have a question about working with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? As for political differences and his personal values, pros say they don’t have to be a dealbreaker but you shouldn’t ignore your feelings either.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Taking Off Today

    What happened Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up Friday morning, surging as high as 8.6% by 10:15 a.m. ET. After stagnating in recent months, Nio's deliveries rocketed in March, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker even setting a new quarterly record.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • Roblox, DoorDash, and AMC All Have This 1 Thing in Common

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) make an unlikely trio. The metaverse pioneer is rarely grouped with the food delivery service and movie theater chain. Each has substantially increased its share counts, which could have negative implications for shareholders.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.