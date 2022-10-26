Trustifi Named Fall 2022 SourceForge Top Performer, Expert Insights "Best-Of" Winner in Three Categories

Sophisticated Solutions Net the SaaS Provider Multiple Awards from Two Major Cybersecurity Analysts for Consecutive Years

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Distinguished software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity firm Trustifi scored a trifecta of honors at the Fall 2022 Expert Insights Best-Of Awards, including for email security, email encryption and phishing protection. The leading email encryption service provider also received a Fall 2022 Top Performer Award from SourceForge, the second honor of its kind for the company this year.

Trustifi's end-to-end email protection, designed to safeguard its clients against malicious third-party attacks, sets it apart from the competition. Its simple encryption tool allows for recipients to decrypt messages with just the click of a mouse - and no logging into a portal, eliminating the need for usernames and passwords. Trustifi also leverages the power of artificial intelligence to identify and block suspicious incoming emails, while automatically securing outbound messages with data classification and data loss prevention rules preset by system administrators.

"We take the data our clients entrust us with very seriously and protect it with great care," said Rom Hendler, co-founder and CEO of Trustifi. "We have crafted reliable, user-friendly solutions that eliminate the choice between safety and productivity when transmitting information via email. These awards are evidence of that."

Leading cybersecurity review platform Expert Insights performs research on security products and services in the arena of business technology. The company staffs writers and technical specialists that research, analyze and cover related solutions across the U.S. and the U.K.

"The Expert Insight Awards were created to help businesses find the right cyber security solution, as cybercrime today has put companies at risk at unprecedented levels," said Craig MacAlpine, Expert Insights CEO. "The winners chosen represent what we believe to be the strongest and most agile solutions available to businesses for securing the future for their clients."

Story continues

SourceForge is the largest software comparison website in the world, with almost 30 million visitors each month. Helping businesses find the best software for their needs, SourceForge's web-based features include product comparisons, software guides and user reviews.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market for email security with easy-to-use products and simple deployment, providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com

Follow Trustifi: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

# # #

Contact:

Taylor Gaines

CommCentric Solutions

813-727-6871

tgaines@commcentric.com

SOURCE: Trustifi





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722372/Trustifi-Named-Fall-2022-SourceForge-Top-Performer-Expert-Insights-Best-Of-Winner-in-Three-Categories



