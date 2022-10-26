U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.98
    -6.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,015.58
    +178.84 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,063.53
    -135.58 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.70
    +12.55 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.72
    +1.40 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    +14.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0036
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0110
    -0.0970 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1584
    +0.0112 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5200
    -1.4970 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,807.41
    +1,322.87 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.86
    +15.28 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.51
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Trustifi Named Fall 2022 SourceForge Top Performer, Expert Insights "Best-Of" Winner in Three Categories

Trustifi
·2 min read
Trustifi

Sophisticated Solutions Net the SaaS Provider Multiple Awards from Two Major Cybersecurity Analysts for Consecutive Years

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Distinguished software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity firm Trustifi scored a trifecta of honors at the Fall 2022 Expert Insights Best-Of Awards, including for email security, email encryption and phishing protection. The leading email encryption service provider also received a Fall 2022 Top Performer Award from SourceForge, the second honor of its kind for the company this year.

Trustifi's end-to-end email protection, designed to safeguard its clients against malicious third-party attacks, sets it apart from the competition. Its simple encryption tool allows for recipients to decrypt messages with just the click of a mouse - and no logging into a portal, eliminating the need for usernames and passwords. Trustifi also leverages the power of artificial intelligence to identify and block suspicious incoming emails, while automatically securing outbound messages with data classification and data loss prevention rules preset by system administrators.

"We take the data our clients entrust us with very seriously and protect it with great care," said Rom Hendler, co-founder and CEO of Trustifi. "We have crafted reliable, user-friendly solutions that eliminate the choice between safety and productivity when transmitting information via email. These awards are evidence of that."

Leading cybersecurity review platform Expert Insights performs research on security products and services in the arena of business technology. The company staffs writers and technical specialists that research, analyze and cover related solutions across the U.S. and the U.K.

"The Expert Insight Awards were created to help businesses find the right cyber security solution, as cybercrime today has put companies at risk at unprecedented levels," said Craig MacAlpine, Expert Insights CEO. "The winners chosen represent what we believe to be the strongest and most agile solutions available to businesses for securing the future for their clients."

SourceForge is the largest software comparison website in the world, with almost 30 million visitors each month. Helping businesses find the best software for their needs, SourceForge's web-based features include product comparisons, software guides and user reviews.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market for email security with easy-to-use products and simple deployment, providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com

Follow Trustifi: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

# # #

Contact:

Taylor Gaines
CommCentric Solutions
813-727-6871
tgaines@commcentric.com

SOURCE: Trustifi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722372/Trustifi-Named-Fall-2022-SourceForge-Top-Performer-Expert-Insights-Best-Of-Winner-in-Three-Categories

Recommended Stories

  • IBM’s expensive and risky pivot to the cloud is finally paying off

    International Business Machines agreed to buy open-source enterprise-software company Red Hat for a whopping $33 billion in 2019, its biggest acquisition ever. Everyone knew it was a big bet, even for a behemoth such as IBM (IBM) The purchase also represented a one-way door that IBM chose to go through — a shift to become primarily an open-source software company. Red Hat’s business was built on selling services and support for software that anyone could freely download and deploy.

  • Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

    Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard. As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Apple Will Comply With iPhone USB-C Charger Law, Executive Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnJoswiak said that the

  • Target adds more Apple mini-shops

    Target said Wednesday it has tripled the number of Apple at Target mini-shops inside the retailer's stores.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has fallen about 10% since mid-September. As the highest-valued company in the world, with a market cap of $2.37 trillion, Apple is one of the world's most scrutinized companies. The last two months have been no different as analysts pick apart the company's September iPhone launch and its 2022 iPad lineup unveiling in mid-October.

  • Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

    The Walmart-owned warehouse club has quietly made some changes that may give it an edge over its rivals.

  • BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions

    Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry® Marketplace for Enterprise Software.

  • Amazon on track to accept Venmo payments by Black Friday

    Tech editor Dan Howley details Amazon's timeline to be able to accept Venmo payments by this year's Black Friday shopping event.

  • Microsoft earnings drag down software stocks as results ‘could spark new rounds’ of sector concerns

    Microsoft Corp. saw cloud-computing growth slow in the latest quarter, suggesting that even big technology companies aren't immune to the current macroeconomic storm

  • iPhones will get USB-C charging to comply with EU law, Apple SVP confirms

    Apple SVP Greg Joswiak said the company has no choice but to comply with the EU's mandate to ship mobile devices with USB-C ports in the region.

  • Starlink signals could work as GPS alternative, whether SpaceX likes it or not

    With some 3,000 satellites in orbit, the Starlink constellation is easily the largest in history and of course presents an immense opportunity for global connectivity. Todd Humphreys and his team at the University of Texas Austin dove into the "signal structure" of the Starlink downlink, and while there's only so much they can learn without insider info from the company itself, they did find plenty of useful data. Satellites must pass their signal down to the ground at some point, and in Starlink's case it's pretty much a constant stream.

  • Solana Might Be Down 85%, But It Has a Jaw-Dropping Strategy to Bounce Back in 2023

    For the year, Solana has fallen almost 85%, and recent network outages have many users concerned about the crypto's future. At this year's big Tech Crunch Disrupt event in San Francisco, Solana doubled down on its mobile crypto strategy. This strategy includes the release of a full software mobile stack (SMS) for developers to make mobile apps and games, as well as the official launch of the Saga crypto phone in 2023's first quarter.

  • Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Apple Executives Say Privacy Controls and Advertising Can Coexist

    The iPhone maker is uncertain about the short-term ramifications of requirements that require third-party apps to seek user permission to track their digital footprints, said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief.

  • Jabra unveils professional, pocketable true wireless earbuds engineered for hybrid and remote working

    Today, Jabra, a leader in personal sound and office solutions, launches the Jabra Evolve2 Buds, the newest product in Jabra's Evolve series. In an age where hybrid working is standard for most professionals, having the freedom and flexibility to work from anywhere is important. The top-of-the-range, new Evolve2 Buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go. Evolve2 Buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microso

  • India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

    India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.

  • Spotify accuses Apple of impeding its fledgling audiobook business

    Spotify launched its audiobook business just last month with 300,000 titles, but is now saying that Apple is engaging in "anticompetitive" behavior.

  • Microsoft says GitHub now has a $1B ARR, 90M active users

    As part of its earnings call, Microsoft today announced a number of new data points for GitHub, the massively popular code repository service it acquired for $7.5 billion in 2018. According to Microsoft, GitHub now has an annual recurring revenue of $1 billion, up from a reported $200 to $300 million at the time of the acquisition. The company also announced that the service now has over 90 million active users on the platform, up from 28 million when the acquisition closed and 73 million last November, when Thomas Dohmke replaced Nat Friedman as the service's CEO.

  • BlackBerry Commissioned Research Reveals Four in Five Software Supply Chains Exposed to Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today revealed new research at the 9th annual BlackBerry Security Summit, exposing the magnitude of software supply chain cybersecurity vulnerabilities in today's organizations. Four in five (80%) IT decision makers stated that their organization had received notification of attack or vulnerability in its supply chain of software in the last 12 months, with the operating system and web browser creating the biggest impact. Following a software supply chain a