Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Trustmark's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Trustmark has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Trustmark's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 60%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 60%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Trustmark Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Unfortunately, Trustmark's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Trustmark's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Trustmark that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Trustmark not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

