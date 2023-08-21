Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Trustmark

Trustmark's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Trustmark has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Trustmark's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 54%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Trustmark Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The last annual payment of $0.92 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, Trustmark's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Trustmark that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Trustmark not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.