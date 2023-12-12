Trustmark's (NASDAQ:TRMK) one-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 24% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 4.9% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Trustmark reported an EPS drop of 27% for the last year. We note that the 24% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Trustmark the TSR over the last 1 year was -21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Trustmark had a tough year, with a total loss of 21% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Trustmark that you should be aware of.

