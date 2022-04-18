TruStone’s Dale Turner appointed to Minneapolis Fed advisory council

TruStone Financial Credit Union

Dale Turner -- President and CEO of TruStone Financial

Dale Turner, President and CEO of TruStone Financial, is appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dale Turner has been appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Turner is the President and CEO of TruStone Financial, Minnesota’s second largest credit union, serving over 200,000 member/owners with greater than $4 billion in total assets.



The CDIAC provides information, advice and recommendations to Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. “I am excited to join the council,” said Turner, “and eager to join my peers in providing insights to President Kashkari.”

Turner has been TruStone’s President/CEO since early 2021, previously serving as President/CEO for Firefly Credit Union. TruStone and Firefly merged in late 2020, their union being the largest credit union merger of its kind in the nation. Today, TruStone serves multiple counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin with 23 branch locations. They were named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021.

“TruStone’s mission is, in part, to ‘inspire our members to achieve lifelong financial well-being,’” said Turner. “The Minneapolis Fed has the same goal at the macro level – to serve the public by promoting economic well-being. With our missions already aligned, the opportunity to serve on the CDIAC was a natural fit.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with over 200,000 members and assets greater than $4 billion. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

