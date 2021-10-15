U.S. markets closed

TruStone Home Mortgage Servicing Portfolio Reaches $2 Billion

TruStone Financial Credit Union
·2 min read

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Credit Union is proud to announce that the servicing portfolio of its mortgage division, TruStone Home Mortgage, surpassed $2 billion October 1, 2021. The servicing portfolio includes more than 10,000 loans, and both the size of the portfolio and the number of loans serviced have more than doubled in the last two years.

TruStone Home Mortgage (THM) manages all areas of servicing home loans for its members, from collecting payments to managing escrow accounts, and the experienced staff helps members with loan related questions or concerns. The division services the majority of first mortgages it originates and supports members to ensure they have assistance through the home-buying process by trained servicing professionals. As a division of TruStone Financial Credit Union, its focus is on serving the Minnesota and Wisconsin market so money is reinvested in local communities.

“TruStone Home Mortgage has experienced incredible growth over the past two years,” says Hans Iverson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. “The $2 billion benchmark is a significant milestone for the credit union and its commitment to serving our members and our communities.”

Nathan Grunzke serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Mortgage Officer and adds “To think about where we were 10 years ago, to where we are today is an unbelievable accomplishment that never would have been possible without the hard work, dedication and loyalty of the team members of THM. What an incredible journey.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of September 30, 2021 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of $2 billion as of October 1, 2021. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Channel Marketing
Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org


