Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST investor one-year losses grow to 41% as the stock sheds UK£40m this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 41%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 2.0%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Trustpilot Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Trustpilot Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Trustpilot Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Trustpilot Group saw its revenue grow by 13%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 41% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Trustpilot Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 41% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 2.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 13%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Trustpilot Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

