TrustRadius Announces the 101 Most Loved Software in 2022

·2 min read

The most beloved B2B tech was analyzed across 25,820 products on TrustRadius.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, today announced its fourth annual Most Loved Award winners. This year's most loved products were analyzed and hand-selected from over 800 categories and are loved by their customers for a multitude of reasons.

2022 Most Loved Award Badge
2022 Most Loved Award Badge

To determine the winners of this year's awards, TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2021 word by word across 25,820 products; the most loved products were determined by comparing mentions of "love" in all its (grammatical) forms to the total number of reviews received for each product.

After much consideration, 101 products emerged as winners of TrustRadius' 2022 Most Loved Award. These products earned the highest ratio of "love" per review across the entire TrustRadius platform. Of the love formulas used to determine the winners, 20 products stuck out as particularly lovely, with 200%+ "love" density in their reviews.

"The ability for tech consumers to love a software product is rare. Business software is complex, sometimes expensive, and often falls short of meeting needs fully," says Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Factor in the customer's unique tech stacks, vendors' open-source API limitations, and diverse needs across industries, and it's extremely hard to find a one-size-fits-all approach. When reviewers show their love for software products, you know it truly solves a problem for them, and that's worth celebrating."

Check out why users love these winners and share some love of your own by leaving a product review.

About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius mends the trust gap between technology buyers and providers. Delivering the most credible research and review platform for software across industries, TrustRadius helps decision-makers confidently choose technology with vetted, peer-based guidance. Providers are empowered to tell their unique story, engage high-intent buyers, improve conversion, and gain customer insights. More than 12 million annual visitors generate and use high-quality content like verified reviews, data, and ratings on TrustRadius.com. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact: Allyson Havener, allyson.havener@trustradius.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustradius-announces-the-101-most-loved-software-in-2022-301480467.html

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

