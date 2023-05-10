TrustRadius Announces 2023 Top Rated Award Winners

Over 60,000 reviews were analyzed and 1,695 awards were given across 547 categories to bring you this year's Top Rated Awards.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most-trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, announced the winners of the 2023 Top Rated Awards. This is our most prestigious prize in technology that is solely based on customer sentiment and reviews. Winners materially gain 90% more visibility, on average, for their TrustRadius product profiles.

Winning Top Rated also increases credibility with prospective buyers for two reasons:

Buyers know Top Rated Awards have to be earned. TrustRadius is 100% unbiased and this award is the true voice of your customers' sentiment toward your product. Every user review is verified with stringent fraud protection. The trScore metric corrects for bias and can't be manipulated, unlike vanity awards. It's chosen by customers. The metrics that drive Top Rated Awards (recency, relevancy, and rating) reflect what customers care about—not a one-size-fits-all analyst report.

On average last year, our award winners earned nearly six million views for product profiles on our site.

"When a product earns Top Rated status, buyers feel more confident to give them a try. We don't play favorites. These awards are genuinely earned from positive customer feedback that's not only relevant to the industry, but also recent," said Vinay Bhagat, TrustRadius Founder and CEO.

Earning a Top Rated Award means the vendor has excellent customer satisfaction and proven credibility. It's based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment. There is no paid placement or analyst opinion.

To qualify for a Top Rated Award, vendors had to meet the following requirements:

Reach 10+ new reviews by April 1, 2023

Achieve a traffic volume of .5% or higher in your category

Earn a trScore of 7.5 or higher from your reviews

"Many software companies struggle to communicate their points of differentiation with the buyer. The goal of our awards is to show the products that are most preferred, but also explain why," said Becky Susko, TrustRadius, Marketing Program Manager of Awards.

Starting this week, the 2023 Top Rated Award winners' TrustRadius product profiles and category pages will begin displaying badges.

Check out our upcoming awards calendar and find out what it takes to quality.

TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)

