U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.00
    -30.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,190.00
    -250.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,836.25
    -99.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.70
    -10.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    -1.60 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    +13.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +5.92 (+22.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2429
    +0.0087 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8160
    -0.4810 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,284.13
    -534.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.91
    -19.77 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.37
    -159.72 (-2.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

TrustRadius Recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

·4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, is proud to have celebrated Certification Nation Day on May 17, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® designated May 17, 2022, as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all.

TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)
TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)

"I am proud of what our team has accomplished and the cohesive company culture we strive to build on every day," said Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius. "TrustRadius receiving the Great Place to Work® certificate is a testament to our positive culture and focus on "rowing together." We believe that teams excel when you have strong individuals who work in unison and align around a common direction. We're dedicated to creating an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive. It's an honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, and to be counted among such amazing companies."

"We're passionate about fostering inclusion and celebrating differences; diversity is a key component of what makes our team resilient and dynamic and makes TrustRadius a Great Place to Work®," says Jamy Conrad, Senior Director of People at TrustRadius. "We're committed to continuing to build a company culture in which employees can bring their true authentic selves to work."

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue and profit, and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

It's important to honor all of the work that goes into creating a Certified company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

92% of TrustRadius employees say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. See what our employees say about our culture: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7045463

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.trustradius.com/static/careers

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike, and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work Certification.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights needed to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustradius-recognized-by-great-place-to-work-on-certification-nation-day-a-national-celebration-of-outstanding-workplaces-301550765.html

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and how lockdowns in China impact demand. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGWest Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Poli

  • BlackRock, JPMorgan, others tell Texas they don't boycott energy companies

    BlackRock Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and other top financial firms have told a Texas official they are not boycotting energy companies, responding to a request for information that could determine if they are able to continue to manage state funds. The money managers are under pressure from a new Texas law that prohibits state agencies that invest funds from investing in financial firms found to boycott fossil fuel energy companies. In a May 13 letter obtained by Reuters News under a public records request, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, acknowledged to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar that it has joined various efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions like the high-profile Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

  • Pensioners warned not to splurge retirement funds on cruises and hotels

    Pensioners between the ages of 67 and 75 with above average earnings spent £430 per person on holidays.

  • Where’s the Beef? New Lawsuit Asks McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Very Question

    A lawsuit alleges that the fast-food companies use undercooked patties in ads to make burgers appear about 15% to 20% bigger than the ones served.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Buying the Dip Just Isn’t Working Anymore

    Cisco Systems’ 3Q earnings and outlook disappoint, shoppers are buying fewer discretionary items and paying more, gasoline prices could top $6 a gallon this summer, and other news to start your day.

  • There’s a New Media Mogul Tearing Up Hollywood: ‘Zas Is Not Particularly Patient’

    CEO David Zaslav has quickly put his stamp on Warner Bros. Discovery, weighing in on content, forcing out executives and cutting costly projects like CNN+ while schmoozing top Hollywood talent.

  • Wayfair is freezing corporate hiring. Here's what it means for its tax break agreement

    After falling short of its hiring targets as part of a tax break program, Boston-based Wayfair Inc. said it is freezing corporate hiring for three months, citing a "great deal of uncertainty in the overall economy." In a written statement, the online furniture retailer (NYSE: W) said on Tuesday that the "short-term hiring pause" will not impact Wayfair's long-term plans. The news of Wayfair halting corporate hiring comes about three weeks after the Business Journal reported how the online retailer was falling short of the hiring targets it pledged as part of a pre-Covid $31 million tax break.

  • Coca-Cola Leverages Drive-Thru Frustration to Boost Foodservice Distribution

    With drive-thru ordering in high demand and with restaurant staff in short supply, many brands are seeing bottlenecks at their drive-thru locations. As wait times grow longer, the need for solutions to speed up the process becomes more pressing. Noting this opportunity, Coca-Cola announced Tuesday (May 17) via a press release in news outlet QSR […]

  • Sky-High US Gasoline Prices to Lure More Imports From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGUS pump prices have n

  • Chinese depositors left in dark as three local banks freeze deposits

    Three banks in China's central Henan province have frozen at least $178 million of deposits, offering scant information on why or for how long, leaving firms unable to pay workers and individuals locked out of savings, depositors told Reuters. Yu Zhou Xin Min Sheng Village Bank, Shangcai Huimin Country Bank and Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank froze all deposits on April 18, with all three telling customers they were upgrading internal systems. The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.