U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,082.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,646.00
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.90
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.17
    +1.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    -16.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.25
    -0.29 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5480
    +0.8720 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,508.21
    -257.84 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.13
    -8.93 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.06
    -26.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

TrustRadius and SlapFive Host Inaugural CustomerX Impact Awards

·3 min read

The first awards program to recognize leaders of customer marketing and advocacy (CMA) programs that drive strategic growth initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, TrustRadius and SlapFive will host the inaugural CustomerX Impact Awards, recognizing superstars in Customer Marketing and Advocacy (CMA).

TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)
TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.)

The award winners, chosen through peer nomination and an expert panel of judges, will be announced on September 20 at CustomerX Con 2022 in Boston, MA. Nominations are open to the public today.

The award categories highlight customer engagement strategies that go beyond case studies, reference calls, and testimonials. They emphasize CMA programs that drive growth initiatives such as penetrating a new market, launching a new product, surpassing specific competitors' efforts, executing strategic customer review programs, and cross-sell, upsell, and retention and expansion campaigns.

TrustRadius is partnering with SlapFive, a customer marketing software platform, to co-sponsor this awards program. The distinguished panel of judges features established CMA advocates and professionals, including Megan Burns, Founder and Principal, Experience Enterprises; Ryan Henley, Chief Customer Officer, Bandwidth Inc.; Bill Lee, Founder, Center for Customer Engagement; and David Meerman Scott, Speaker and Author of The New Rules of Marketing and PR and Fanocracy.

"We're now in the age of customer-led growth, which makes it essential for customer marketing and advocacy professionals to elevate their roles," said Jeff Ernst, Co-Founder and CEO of SlapFive. "These awards recognize CMA leaders who don't just respond to the endless barrage of requests for customer proof, but proactively devise programs that mobilize customers to drive the most important strategic growth initiatives of their executive teams."

The CustomerX Impact Awards highlight some of the high-achieving professionals in CMA seeking to mobilize customers and use their brand advocacy to drive strategic growth initiatives in measurable ways.

"Based on our research, we know that virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve their buying journey," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "As vendors adapt to this new reality, CMA departments need to build their customer review presence where buyers research, then work with the rest of the marketing team to activate the customer voice to validate marketing claims. This is why we're especially excited to partner with SlapFive to honor CMA practitioners who are at the forefront of these changes. We're encouraging companies to start nominating their team members and share in our efforts to recognize them now that voting has opened on our site."

The general public will be able to nominate CMA professionals between June 1-August 3, 2022. Category finalists will be announced on August 20, a month prior to CustomerX Con 2022.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About SlapFive

SlapFive is the first Customer Marketing & Advocacy Software platform for driving Customer-Led Growth. By combining Customer Content, Customer Advocacy, Customer References, and Customer Campaigns into a single solution, SlapFive gives companies complete visibility into all customer engagement activities and their influence on revenue. Over 100 Customer Marketing professionals rely on SlapFive to mobilize customers to drive strategic growth initiatives that improve customer acquisition, adoption, expansion, retention and renewal.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustradius-and-slapfive-host-inaugural-customerx-impact-awards-301558504.html

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank Replaces DWS’s Woehrmann After Greenwash Raid

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s embattled DWS Group Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann resigned hours after a police raid at the asset manager, the culmination of months of controversy surrounding the executive.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsYellen Says ‘

  • Analyst Report: Salesforce, Inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • How Much It Costs To Own a Starbucks Franchise

    Starbucks doesn't technically offer franchises, as all of the brand's worldwide stores are company-owned. But if you're interested in a Starbucks franchise, you're not completely out of luck. The...

  • PNC changing 1,000-plus branches to automated model

    In Pittsburgh, PNC’s Oakland branch and downtown location at Fifth Avenue Place will begin moving to the new model this spring and summer, respectively. The changes aren’t just in PNC’s legacy territories, said Kevin McCann, executive vice president, and growth and innovation executive, but will span even newer regions that PNC entered over the past couple years, including branches added through its 2021 acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, a deal that took PNC's retail presence coast to coast.

  • Onramp Funds accelerates e-commerce financing platform with $42M in equity, credit

    Onramp Funds, an Austin-based company providing financing to e-commerce sellers, secured $42 million in equity and credit to expand its working capital offering. CEO Eric Youngstrom founded the company in 2020 after a career at multicarrier shipping software company ShippingEasy. For example, Amazon, eBay or Shopify, to see orders and figure out how to process them.

  • 2 Smart Pick-and-Shovel Plays on the Future of Tech Innovation

    IT consultants Globant (NYSE: GLOB) and Endava (NYSE: DAVA) help their clients adopt modern technologies to grow revenue and operate more efficiently. In many cases, businesses seeking to stay competitive in their ever-changing markets partner with IT consulting companies to adopt modern processes, tools, and technologies. The demand for IT consulting services has grown dramatically in recent years, as businesses in every industry pursue digital transformation.

  • Podcast: Shirl Penney Describes the 10 Things Elite Advisory Teams Do Best

    Dynasty Financial Partners’ CEO discusses the importance of creative client engagement, establishing a five-year plan for your brand, and hiring a chief of staff.

  • Ty Montague at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

    The Chairman and Chief Purpose Officer of co:collective to talk about how purpose-led companies are leading the way

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Re

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • Royal DSM to merge with Firmenich

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Royal DSM NV said Tuesday that it plans to merge with fragrance and flavor company Firmenich SA to create DSM-Firmenich, with completion and listing on Euronext Amsterdam expected in the first half of 2023.

  • Gold Fields to buy Yamana Gold in $6.7 billion stock deal

    Under the deal, which has the support of the Yamana Gold board, accepting Yamana Gold shareholders will get 0.6 of a Gold Fields share for each share held, the company said.

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowEuropean Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep O

  • Crypto Markets Rebound After Bitcoin’s Record Losing Streak

    Crypto markets staged a rebound over the holiday weekend.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Hover Near the 200 Day EMA

    Gold markets have gone back and forth through the trading session on Monday, and what would have been a rather quiet session due to the Memorial Day holiday in America.