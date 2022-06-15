U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.99
    -2.94 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.40
    +23.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.77 (+3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0175 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8240
    -1.6560 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,783.61
    -213.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Trutankless, Inc. Receives 1st Patent for its Next Generation Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TKLS

Proprietary Flowmeter Increases Performance

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) today announced that it received approval of its patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a "High-Accuracy Response-Curved Flowmeter", U.S. Serial No. 17/592,993 filed on February 5th, 2022.

The patent covers a new capability that solves some of the challenges with accurate performance at lower flow rates, while maintaining the accuracy throughout the range. The onboard memory contains multiple calibration K factors specific to each flowmeter produced, for use in a curve-fitted response by the intelligent controller, which allows for the storage of multiple K factors that are used to calculate a highly accurate K factor curve for the flowmeter.

"Our proprietary tankless flowmeter is based on an all-new design, which provides high accuracy at low cost, translating into improved performance over competitive systems by using a curve-fitting algorithm. We've increased the performance of our modular design using this ground-breaking technology in our next generation tankless, since it provides the ability to be used in any application," said Mike Stebbins, CEO & President. "With unheard of minimum activation and accuracy at all flow rates, we're seeing better responsiveness and new levels of efficiency with recirculation systems, which require heated water at less than one gallon per minute."

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems.  The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters surpassing traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability, and environmental sustainability.  The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States.  Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Trutankless of its line of electric tankless water heaters or added key strategic sales and distribution partners are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trutankless-inc-receives-1st-patent-for-its-next-generation-products-301569009.html

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also being sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Ericsson's Business Ethics and Anti-Corruption

    Since December 2019, Ericsson has been under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve criminal US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges and a...

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempt to Recover

    Natural gas markets have rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, trying to recover some of the horrific losses on Tuesday.

  • A California gas station manager accidentally made gas 69 cents per gallon. Then he was fired.

    A former California gas station manager in Rancho Cordova is taking responsibility after accidentally making gas 69 cents instead of $6.99.

  • Oil prices settle at a 2-week low as U.S. supplies climb a second week and the Fed hikes rates

    Oil futures fall on Wednesday to their lowest settlement in two weeks, as U.S. crude inventories climb for a second week and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation.

  • Is Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) Using Debt Sensibly?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Oil Falls As EIA Data Shows That Domestic Production Is Increasing

    Domestic oil production has finally reached the 12 million bpd level.

  • Caterpillar Relocation to Texas Extends U.S. Manufacturing’s Southern Shift

    Caterpillar planned relocation of its global headquarters to Texas from Illinois comes as the equipment maker and other companies expand their manufacturing bases south. Manufacturing employment has been on the rise in many Southern and Southwestern U.S. states in recent years, according to federal data, as companies target the regions for new factories, plant expansions and corporate bases, seeking what some executives have said is a growing available workforce and cheaper real estate. Florida, Texas and Arizona increased their manufacturing employment the most in the last five years through 2021, according to the Labor Department, while New York, Washington and Illinois lost the most manufacturing workers over that same period.