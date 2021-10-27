U.S. markets closed

"Truth About Drugs" Week in Kansas City Kicks Off at the Church of Scientology

·3 min read

Taking effective action to counter the drug overdose crisis, the Church of Scientology Kansas City hosts a drug prevention conference and open house featuring Steered Straight's Michael DeLeon, and announces free drug education specialist training.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City has declared the week of October 23 "Truth About Drugs" week. And the Church of Scientology launched it this weekend with a Truth About Drugs open house and conference featuring Michael DeLeon, Steered Straight founder and America's #1 booked school presenter.

Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon pulled no punches in his presentation at the Church of Scientology Kansas City open house. He spoke of the need to take action to prevent even more overdose deaths.
Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon pulled no punches in his presentation at the Church of Scientology Kansas City open house. He spoke of the need to take action to prevent even more overdose deaths.

Drug addiction and overdoses affect every race, every religion, and gender. On this subject, we must all come together.

"The way to stop addiction is to prevent it from happening in the first place," said DeLeon, who travels the country to educate youth on the truth about drugs.

Emma Ashton, social reform officer of the KC Church of Scientology, began the program with an overview of the Truth About Drugs materials of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. "The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation so we can provide vital information about drugs and their consequences to everyone," she said. "We do this to help people make informed decisions to live drug-free. Drug education is vital to stop the spiraling trend of drug use and abuse."

"Division is the thread that runs through the fabric of every social issue we face," said DeLeon to those attending the conference. "But drug addiction and overdoses affect every race, every religion, and gender. On this subject, we must all come together."

DeLeon, who is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network, uses Truth About Drugs materials as the centerpiece of his presentations to youth, parents, educators, prison inmates—anyone willing to learn more.

In his talk, he covered everything from vaping to fentanyl, including the vast number of fake drugs flooding the market and contributing to the increase in overdose deaths.

In the Kansas City Metro area, opioid-related overdose deaths increased by nearly 56 percent from 2019 to 2020. Just last month the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued an alert that deadly counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth are on the rise.

"The spike in drug overdoses concerns everyone, and providing more and better education on these drugs and gateway drugs can help combat it," said Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. "Long before this crisis began, Scientology Founder L Ron Hubbard wrote, 'The planet has hit a barrier that prevents any widespread social progress: drugs and other toxic substances.' We are proud to offer Truth About Drugs materials free of charge as a public benefit."

Ashton announced a drug education specialist training seminar Tuesday, November 15, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Church of Scientology at 1805 Grand Blvd. Anyone wishing to make a difference on this urgent problem is invited to attend. There is no charge for the training or the Truth About Drugs materials. To schedule to attend contact Emma Ashton at (816) 753-6590.

For more information on the Truth About Drugs, visit the website of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. For information on Michael DeLeon, or to book a presentation or support his activities, visit the website of Steered Straight.

DeLeon will return to the Kansas City area in early December. Contact his office at (856) 691-6676 to schedule a Steered Straight visit to a local school, church, business, organization or social group.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truth-about-drugs-week-in-kansas-city-kicks-off-at-the-church-of-scientology-301410341.html

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

