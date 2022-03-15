U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.18
    -7.83 (-7.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.20
    -41.60 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2990
    +0.1170 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,382.83
    +630.92 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.39
    +16.12 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Truth Initiative named top non-profit in Fast Company's annual list of Most Innovative Companies for 2022

·5 min read

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Initiative®, the nonprofit organization behind the proven-effective and nationally-recognized truth® youth smoking, vaping and nicotine prevention campaign, has once again been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Truth Initiative first appeared on the list in 2020 for launching its first-of-its-kind text message quit vaping program This is Quitting from truth. The list honors businesses and organizations that are making the biggest impact on their industries, societal issues and in popular culture. This year, Truth Initiative is being recognized as a Top 10 Most Innovative Not-for-Profit Organization for educating young people on the risks of vaping nicotine and helping those who already use e-cigarettes to quit.

(PRNewsfoto/Truth Initiative)
(PRNewsfoto/Truth Initiative)

Youth e-cigarette use remains at epidemic levels with the latest Monitoring the Future Survey published in December 2021 showing nearly 20% of high school seniors used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. These data mirror those from the National Youth Tobacco Survey released in 2021 which also showed that of the high school students who used e-cigarettes, 43% did so almost daily.

As one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Not-for-Profit Organizations for 2022, Truth Initiative inspired and supported young people to quit vaping nicotine with Quit Together, a truth campaign that used the power of social media for good. By following influencers as they quit e-cigarettes and inviting their young followers to join them, truth got quit resources into the hands of young people nationwide. The effort catapulted enrollment of This is Quitting from truth and has grown into a movement of young people coming forward to share how nicotine has affected them, including their mental health, and what quitting e-cigarettes is really like as part of an on-going truth Quitters series.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Fast Company for making a difference in the lives of young people and protecting a new generation from the risks of a lifetime of nicotine addiction," said Robin Koval, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "This recognition helps us to advance our mission of achieving a culture where all young people reject smoking, vaping and nicotine, by shining an even brighter light on the impact that nicotine is having on the physical and mental health of young people. We know that when young people have the facts and resources, they make the right decisions, and we're proud to give a platform to those young people who are bravely sharing their stories to help and inspire others."

This is Quitting from truth has helped more than 425,000 young people on their journey to quit vaping nicotine. A randomized clinical trial found that This is Quitting increased quit rates among young adults aged 18-24 by nearly 40% compared to a control group. Teens and young adults can access truth's free and anonymous This is Quitting program by texting "DITCHVAPE" to 88709. Parents of young people who vape can get support at BecomeAnEX.org. Truth Initiative also helps tobacco users through its enterprise EX® Program developed for employers, health systems and health plans. Details are available at TheEXProgram.com.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here. It will be available on newsstands on March 15.

About Truth Initiative®

Truth Initiative is a national public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all young people reject smoking, vaping and nicotine and a future where tobacco and nicotine addiction are a thing of the past. In 2020, we celebrated 20 years of saving lives and preventing millions of youth from smoking. Our impact has helped drive the teen smoking rate down from 23% in 2000 to under 3% in 2021. The truth about tobacco and the tobacco industry are at the heart of our proven-effective and nationally recognized truth® public education campaign. As youth e-cigarette use threatens to addict a new generation to nicotine, we are leading the fight against tobacco and nicotine addiction in all forms. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment are also helping to end one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington D.C., our organization, formerly known as the American Legacy Foundation, was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truth-initiative-named-top-non-profit-in-fast-companys-annual-list-of-most-innovative-companies-for-2022-301503444.html

SOURCE Truth Initiative

