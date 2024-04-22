The Truth About Retirement: 5 Harsh Realities Gen X Needs To Know

Heather Altamirano
3 min read
0
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the current state of Social Security, saving for retirement is vital, but Generation Xers are not ready for their golden years. According to a Schroders survey, 61% of Gen X are not confident that they will have enough set aside.

For You: How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From a $200,000 Annuity?
Learn More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

“The size of the retirement savings gap facing Gen X is concerning, as they are the first generation to rely on 401(k) plans instead of pensions and [are] the next in line to retire,” stated Deb Boyden, Schroders’ head of U.S. defined contribution, in the survey report.

Here are other findings from Schroders’ Generation X and Retirement survey that can help you identify and overcome obstacles to saving.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Almost Half of Gen X Has Not Saved for Retirement

Generation X is next in line to retire, yet many haven’t started planning, the survey found. “Nearly half (45%) of non-retired Gen Xers have not done any retirement planning, compared to 43% of millennials and 30% of non-retired baby boomers.”

Many Gen Xers who have saved haven’t saved enough, according to a July 2023 report from the National Institute on Retirement Security. “The bottom half of earners have only a few thousand dollars saved for retirement, and the typical household has only $40,000 in retirement savings.”

Gex X Will Be Short Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars for Retirement

The Gen Xers who have saved for retirement fear they will be significantly short on funds. “Non-retired members of Generation X (ages 43-58) say on average it will take approximately $1.1 million in savings to retire comfortably, yet they expect to have just $661,000 saved,” the report stated. “The resulting savings gap is significantly larger than the expected shortfalls facing millennials and baby boomers.”

But it’s not too late to start saving. “Fortunately, even the oldest Gen Xers have some time before reaching their full retirement age,” Boyden pointed out. “Using this time to develop a retirement plan and increase their savings rate is crucial to improving their retirement readiness before it’s too late.”

Gen X Doesn’t Know How To Invest

Learning what investments work for you can be a challenge, which is something Gen Xers are facing. “Underscoring the need for a plan, non-retired Gen Xers are allocating on average 32% of their assets earmarked for retirement to cash despite their time horizon and sizeable retirement saving gap,” according to the report. When asked why they’re keeping their savings in cash instead of investing it, 63% said they’re afraid of fear losing their money and 24% were unsure about the best way to invest their savings.

Gen Xers Worry About not Getting a Steady Check in Retirement

Many people in Generation X are worried about not receiving a steady income, the study found. “More non-retired Gen Xers (84%) are concerned or terrified about the idea of no more regular employment paychecks in retirement than millennials (79%) or non-retired baby boomers (74%).”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Truth About Retirement: 5 Harsh Realities Gen X Needs To Know

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Ready For Retirement? Make Sure You Know About IRA Recharacterizations First

    Contributing money to a traditional or Roth IRA can help you save money for retirement on a tax-advantaged basis. Should you make a mistake with contributions or change your mind about them, IRA recharacterization allows you to correct it. Recharacterizing … Continue reading → The post IRA Recharacterization: Retirement Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s financial markets are encountering a force they didn’t bet on for 2024: A strong dollar is back and looks set to stay.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeH

  • Couple renovating their kitchen finds treasure trove of 1,000 silver and gold coins from the 17th-century

    A UK couple discovered a 17th-century coin trove worth over $43,000 under the kitchen floor while renovating their farmhouse.

  • $8 Million Will Buy You This Much Retirement

    If you have enough money in the bank to last the rest of your life, you can retire. If you don't, you can't. It's as simple as that, although, of course, nothing about retirement is actually simple. Planning out your retirement means making educated guesses about issues well outside your control, from how the market […] The post How Long Will $8 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Ask an Advisor: If I Move From New York City to Florida, Can I Afford to Retire?

    I’m 54 and would like to retire next year. I intend on moving out of expensive New York City to Florida where I will purchase a home outright with cash for $600,000 to $650,000 (financed from the sale of my home last year). Additionally, I have a 457(b) plan with a $1.4 million balance and […] The post Ask an Advisor: If I Move From New York City to Florida, Can I Afford to Retire? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Man wants to ‘gift’ his teen son a house but is worried it’s a bad move. Dave Ramsey had a surprising response

    79% of first-time homebuyers had help from their parents, says poll.

  • The case against work friends: The office has changed. Maybe it’s time our relationships do too

    The office is no longer the center of social life, and that might be a good thing for career growth.

  • Express Goes Bankrupt With Planned Sale to WHP, Store Closures

    (Bloomberg) -- Express Inc., the clothing retailer that’s a staple in US malls, filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell itself. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe company received an offer from brand manager WHP Globa

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.