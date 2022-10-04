U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9100
    -0.2890 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,339.21
    +716.80 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Truth Social Android App Available in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Trump Media & Technology Group
·1 min read

SARASTOA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced today that the Truth Social Android App is now available for U.S.-based Samsung smartphone users to download in the Samsung Galaxy Store. The inclusion of Truth Social in the Samsung Galaxy Store represents a major milestone for Truth Social’s availability in the United States, as Samsung commands a 30 percent share of the domestic smartphone market, according to publicly available data.

New and existing U.S.-based Samsung users can download the Truth Social Android App on their smartphones here.

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com



Recommended Stories