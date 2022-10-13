U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,597.25
    +8.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,342.00
    +81.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,849.50
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.10
    +6.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    +0.44 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.67
    +0.04 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1087
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8210
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,025.94
    -101.62 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.12
    -3.59 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,790.11
    -36.04 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Truth Social debuts in the Google Play Store

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

Though it's been available for the iPhone for months, Truth Social is now listed in Google's app marketplace for the first time.

Axios first reported Wednesday that Truth Social, former President Trump's social network, cleared the necessary hurdles to get approval from Google. The app became available on Android shortly after and is now live in the Play Store, extending its reach to Google's mobile operating system.

Axios reported back in August that Google opted to block Truth Social from the Play Store after it discovered a number of posts that broke its rules, including content containing physical threats and incitements to violence. Truth Social was never formally banned from the Play Store, though its approval was on ice until sufficient changes were made.

Truth Social on Android
Truth Social on Android

Unlike on iOS, there are other distribution options available for Android apps that don't get formal approval from Google. Google tolerates sideloading apps through other avenues and Truth Social recently offered the app as a direct download — the same strategy that fellow "free speech" app Parler previously employed to circumvent a similar situation.

Google told Axios that Truth Social agreed to enforce its policies against some forms of content, including posts that incite violence, in order to get approved. It's not immediately clear how the app will handle hate speech — unlike the mainstream social networks it seeks to supplant, Truth Social doesn't have rules against hate  — but Google's rules for user-generated content explicitly forbid content that incites hatred.

Google blocks Truth Social from the Play Store — Will Apple be next?

Recommended Stories

  • Google Approves Trump-Backed Truth Social for Its App Store

    The Trump-backed social-media platform has agreed to follow the Alphabet unit’s content-moderation guidelines.

  • Win-Win-Win: Coinbase and Google Join Forces

    Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) just struck a partnership with Google and its parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Coinbase is moving its cloud-based operations from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to the Google Cloud platform. In return, Google Cloud and its clients will use Coinbase's tools to process crypto-based payments.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Trump social-media SPAC jumps on report Google allows Truth Social

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., (DWAC) the special-purpose acquisition company planning to take former President Donald Trump’s media-ventures company public, jumped 10% after Axios reported that Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, received approval from Google for distribution on its Google Play Store.

  • Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires

    The Powerball jackpot is now more than $420 million after Monday night's drawing failed to produce a winner.

  • U.S. Navy SEAL Candidate Died from Pneumonia After 'Hell Week,' Officers Facing Administrative Actions

    After an internal review, the Naval Special Warfare Command concluded the death of Kyle Mullen was "in the line of duty, not due to his own misconduct"

  • Clean Elections interview with Kari Lake postponed amid new Katie Hobbs PBS interview

    Lake criticized PBS's decision to conduct interview with Hobbs, who turned down debate.

  • Open finance startup Ayoconnect's APIs enable financial inclusion in Southeast Asia

    Focused on Southeast Asia, Ayoconnect’s APIs make it faster for businesses to launch new financial services, instead of needing to build their own tech infrastructure. It is also licensed by Indonesia’s central bank, enabling it to offer more services. The open finance startup announced today it has closed a $13 million Series B extension round led by SIG Venture Capital, with participation from CE Innovation Capital and returning investor PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus.

  • Judge dismisses suit against casino mogul Steve Wynn that claimed he lobbied Trump on behalf of China

    A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that said longtime casino developer Steve Wynn lobbied President Trump on behalf of China.

  • Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Convinces US Judge To End Lobbying Lawsuit

    A federal judge dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to force casino magnate Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it said he conducted for China during the Trump administration. The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China's behalf in 2017. Wynn'

  • EXPLAINER: Rituals play role in creating Italian government

    With its dozens of “revolving door” governments, Italy might give the impression that carving out new ruling coalitions is quick work. On Thursday, when newly elected lawmakers take their seats, the process of giving the country a new government can formally begin. Giorgia Meloni, who scored a solid victory in the Sept. 25 election, is well-positioned to become the first far-right leader of an Italian government since the end of World War II and the first female premier.

  • Will Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters head to Texas?

    Wells Fargo's plan for a new regional campus in the Dallas area spurs speculation that the bank's headquarters could be heading to Texas.

  • Microsoft Teams up With Apple (This Might Just Be the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.

  • Nvidia, Intel gaming cards go on sale while AMD teases Nov. 3 announcement

    Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. threw down Wednesday as the two chip makers released new gaming cards with the GPU leader targeting elite, high-performance gamers, while Intel sought to appeal to budget gamers looking for slightly better performance than Nvidia's last generation of cards.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • Apple Earnings Are Soon. Why This Analyst Isn’t Worried About the Stock.

    Wall Street is debating whether strong sales of high-end iPhones will be enough to make up for potential weakness in consumer spending.

  • Intel, Solidigm both hiring locally after memory chip spinoff

    Solid-state memory chip company Solidigm is already adding employees to its former Intel workforce that will take office space in Rancho Cordova in the new year.

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Bitcoin Mining Reserves Are at a 12-Year Low—Here’s Why

    Bitcoin mining reserves have dropped to just 1.91 million BTC, the lowest level since February 2010.