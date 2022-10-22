Truth Social's CEO said he and Donald Trump 'like the fact' that Kanye West is buying Parler because free speech is 'absolutely necessary'

Devin Nunes voiced his support for Kanye West's Parler deal. Getty Images

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said Trump and him "like the fact" Kanye West is buying Parler.

Nunes told Fox Business only Truth Social and Rumble act as a fail-safe for American free speech.

"We are basically building an entire parallel ecosystem that cannot be canceled," Nunes said.

Donald Trump and Truth Social welcome Kanye West's purchase of right-wing social media platform Parler, the CEO of Truth Social told Fox Business.



"We like the fact that Kanye West is buying Parler," Devin Nunes said.



Nunes said it is "absolutely necessary" to have free speech to allow Americans to voice their political views so that citizens can't be silenced by "tricky algorithms" and "shadow-banning".



The owner of Parler announced this week that West, who now calls himself Ye, had agreed to buy the platform, which was used by Capitol Hill rioters to gather support. Apple and Google's app stores banned it after January 6 but later reversed their decision after Parler agreed to introduce content moderation policies.

The announcement came less than a week after the rapper made antisemitic comments on Twitter, before he was locked out from his account and his tweet was removed.

In an interview with Bloomberg this week, Ye said he would invite Trump to join the platform, which he said would be for those "bullied by the thought police".



Nunes seemingly implied that only Truth Social and Rumble have protected American free speech this year.



"We are basically building an entire parallel ecosystem that cannot be canceled by the Amazons of the world and these other big tech companies like we saw happen to Parler," he added.



The former congressman suggested that having an "open internet" was the sole basis for Truth Social's popularity and why center-right conservatives favored the platform Rumble.



"The main reason that I left Congress was precisely because of the censorship that was going on in this country," Nunes said.



"The goal that President Trump and I have set forward here is a very simple one, and that is to reopen the internet, to give the American people their voice back," he said.



The Republican reiterated his support for Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which he previously encouraged as a way to "take on these tech giants."

Truth Social did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider