U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.25
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,421.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,352.75
    -24.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.60
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    -0.43 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6610
    +0.0250 (+1.53%)
     

  • Vix

    15.82
    +0.12 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    -0.4590 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,863.04
    +542.48 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,533.13
    +52.32 (+3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.77
    -31.33 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Truxton Trust Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable December 28, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2021.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Andrew May

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1707

615-515-1714

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com



Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cen

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • AT&T sees big subscriber gains as earnings top expectations

    Shares of AT&T were gaining in premarket trading Thursday after the telecommunications giant posted better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and continued to see strong subscriber additions in its wireless business.

  • Raymond James to Acquire TriState Capital for $1.1B; Shares Drop 2.1%

    Multinational investment bank and financial services firm Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has signed an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based bank holding company TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) for approximately $1.1 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Raymond James lost 2.1% in extended trade on Wednesday. Based out of Florida, the company offers investment banking, asset management and financial services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Under the agreeme

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back after Dow sets record high

    Stock futures edged lower Thursday morning, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices earlier this week.