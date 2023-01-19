TRX Gold releases Q1 2023 results showing another record-breaking quarter
Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- TRX Gold
TRX Gold CEO Stephen Mullowney said the company has put out its 2023 first quarter results and is again seeing record numbers. Mullowney told Proactive that for the third straight quarter, the company has seen record production, sales, gross profit, and operating cash flow. Buckreef Gold poured 5,395 ounces of gold and sold 5,754 ounces of gold, both quarterly records. Mullowney also outlined the guidance and priorities for the company in 2023.
Proactive Canada Financial News
Contact Details
Proactive Canada
Proactive Canada
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/trx-gold-releases-q1-2023-results-showing-another-record-breaking-quarter-226576494