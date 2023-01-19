U.S. markets closed

TRX Gold releases Q1 2023 results showing another record-breaking quarter

·1 min read

Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- TRX Gold

TRX Gold CEO Stephen Mullowney said the company has put out its 2023 first quarter results and is again seeing record numbers. Mullowney told Proactive that for the third straight quarter, the company has seen record production, sales, gross profit, and operating cash flow. Buckreef Gold poured 5,395 ounces of gold and sold 5,754 ounces of gold, both quarterly records. Mullowney also outlined the guidance and priorities for the company in 2023.

Proactive Canada Financial News

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/trx-gold-releases-q1-2023-results-showing-another-record-breaking-quarter-226576494

