Try to Escape the Basement with G FUEL's Isaac's Tears Energy Drink Inspired by "The Binding of Isaac"

·3 min read

Isaac's Tears is Available for Pre-Order as a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of fan-favorite action RPG shooter The Binding of Isaac, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new flavor, Isaac's Tears, is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

G FUEL Isaac's Tears - inspired by &quot;The Binding of Isaac&quot; - is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!
G FUEL Isaac's Tears - inspired by "The Binding of Isaac" - is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

Descend into the basement, fight your way through the darkness and collect items to survive! Introducing G FUEL "Isaac's Tears" – inspired by Edmund McMillen's The Binding of Isaac! Isaac's Tears taste like a sweet, refreshing combination of white grape and pineapple – far tastier than actual tears! Upgrade your energy and try to defeat MOM with the only power-up you can drink outside of the basement!

Each Collector's Box comes with a sticker, a 16 oz The Binding of Isaac Shaker Cup, and two exclusive The Binding of Isaac's Four Souls cards so you can take his tears to the tabletop and recharge your character, too!

"When G FUEL told me that they wanted to make a flavor based on the tears of everyone's favorite child runaway, I said 'HECK YES,' then I high-fived the air, twerked and started flossing ... everyone clapped," McMillen said. "And honestly, it tastes pretty bitchin'!"

G FUEL Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"The Binding of Isaac remains a unique and captivating gaming experience more than 10 years after its release, so we knew that we also needed to give Isaac his own flavor," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "The game has such a passionate fanbase, and we hope we inspire tears of joy with this fun and delicious addition to the G FUEL lineup."

Don't miss out on this unique power-up! Pick up Isaac's Tears – inspired by The Binding of Isaac – available now for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact: 
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact: 
dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/try-to-escape-the-basement-with-g-fuels-isaacs-tears-energy-drink-inspired-by-the-binding-of-isaac-301668075.html

SOURCE G FUEL

