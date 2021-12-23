Try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 and gain access to hundreds of games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets players have access to hundreds of titles on console, PC and mobile devices.

If you are still looking for a quick and fun, last-minute gift to get yourself this holiday season, look no further. A digital gift is the way to go when time is of the essence and if you're an avid gamer looking for the best new releases, this is a winning deal. Right now, you can gift yourself instant access to hundreds of top-rated games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a shockingly low price.

Microsoft is offering new Game Pass subscribers access to its Ultimate plan for $1 for the first month, after which members will be charged the normal price of $14.99 per month. Those who only play on PCs but still want instant access to Xbox titles can try a PC Game Pass plan at just $1 for three months (then pay $9.99 the following months).

With an Ultimate subscription, players can access more than 100 titles on their consoles, PCs and Android mobile devices. Ultimate members can stream original Xbox classics, such as Psychonauts ($9.99) and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind ($14.99), along with newer releases optimized for the Xbox Series X, like Doom Eternal ($59.99) and Yakuza: Like a Dragon ($59.99), which will be free-to-play with this subscription.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service was one of the most exciting updates to come out of this year’s recent E3 expo - handout

New games are frequently added to Game Pass, with many Xbox Game Studios titles being added the same day as their physical releases. Ultimate subscribers also get access to Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer gameplay as well as an EA Play membership with access to a collection of Electronic Arts games, including acclaimed titles like Mass Effect 2 ($19.99) and newer titles like Madden NFL 21 ($59.99).

With Sony having its own streaming subscription service, PlayStation Plus, it's clear this style of gaming isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Microsoft is not only offering some of the best titles on the market from the last 20 years, but is now letting you test it out for 93% off. Give the gift of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this year to blow the minds of your favorite gamers.

