Tryg ‘Best Company’ in Investor Relations Nordic Countries in the annual Regi survey

·1 min read
In the annual survey compiled by the Swedish consultancy, Regi, 101 Nordic listed companies have been evaluated in the 25th edition of IR Nordic Markets. The reports are based on about 700 reviews from financial analysts. The survey includes 18 different criteria, from evaluation of IR reporting, ESG focus and overall investor relations communications.

Tryg has achieved the highest ranking as Best Company in the Nordic market. Tryg’s Head of Investor Relations & External Reporting, Gianandrea Roberti, was also ranked as best IRO in Denmark.

- “2022 has been a very eventful year for capital markets and Tryg. We started fully consolidating Codan Norway and Trygg-Hansa, after closing a complex acquisition in 2021 including one of the largest capital markets transactions in the Nordic countries ever. We are now focused on a successful integration enabling the benefits of being an enlarged group from a commercial perspective, while offering a more balanced earnings profile and delivering the DKK 900m of targeted synergies. The global macroeconomic outlook remains challenging but our business remains in very good shape. We are extremely pleased to be ranked as the no. 1 company again this year”, says Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CFO in Tryg.

The Regi survey is one of the most comprehensive and authoritative surveys in the investor Relations field for the Nordic markets.


Attachment


