Tryg A/S publishes annual results 2022 and hosts a conference call on 26 January 2023
Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2022 on 26 January 2023 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
Date
26 January 2023
Time
10:00 CET
+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90
PIN:
560768
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
