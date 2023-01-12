U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Tryg A/S publishes annual results 2022 and hosts a conference call on 26 January 2023

Tryg A/S
·1 min read
Tryg A/S
Tryg A/S

Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2022 on 26 January 2023 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date

26 January 2023

Time

10:00 CET



 Dial-in numbers

 

+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90

+44 (0) (UK) 203 769 6819

+1 (US) 646 787 0157

PIN:

560768

 

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

Attachment


