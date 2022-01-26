Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
Today, 26 January 2022, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 1.07.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.
Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli
Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.
Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.
Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.
Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.
High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.
(Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by
Futures erased after-hours losses as Microsoft whipsawed higher after earnings. The stock market remains volatile with the Fed meeting and Tesla due.
The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.
The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.
DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.
President Joe Biden can be heard calling a Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a b----." Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had called to apologize.
Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.
(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem S
Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.
Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says the days of easy money on Wall Street are coming to an end and sees more pain in store for the stock market.
Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.