U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.78
    -0.81 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0105 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0179 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3490
    -1.4700 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.73
    -1,954.97 (-8.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Trying to curb your online shopping? How to cancel Amazon prime

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Are the cardboard boxes and blue-banded packages piling up at your front door to the point of embarrassment?

Perhaps, you’ve decided to curtail your online shopping. One major step in that direction is canceling an Amazon Prime subscription, which allows free unlimited delivery from the e-commerce giant.

Luckily, cancellation requires no major hoops to jump through. It will take only a couple of seconds. Here is how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership in three easy steps.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Log into Amazon and click on "Account."

Click on "Prime" from the account menu.

Click on the "Membership" tab and then click on "End membership" from the drop down menu.

Voila, you've canceled your Prime membership. Your benefits will run through the end of the current billing cycle.

