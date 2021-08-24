U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Trym adds crop steering to its cannabis seed-to-sale platform

Matt Burns
·1 min read

Crop steering turns growing carrots or cannabis from an art into a science. Indoor growers have long turned to this practice to improve yields, which involves precisely controlling and manipulating three variables: light, climate, and irrigation. If tweaked properly, growers can force taller plants, larger flowers, and quicker grow times.

Today Trym is announcing its adding crop steering analytics to its seed-to-sale software product. With the addition of this new function, Trym offers cultivators a complete package that tracks a cannabis plant from seed to harvest while maintaining regulatory compliance with Metrc. And it does so while providing detailed data on its growth through crop steering.

Trym's crop steering function utilizes third-party hardware. Devices from Growlink and Trolmaster offer APIs, which feed Trym the data on the plant's environmental conditions. Other crop steering products traditionally require growers to use dedicated hardware with their platfoms.

"In addition to the market attention that crop steering has gained recently, there's a gap in the industry for software providing both crop steering capabilities paired with comprehensive operational and compliance management tools," says Karen Mayberry, CMO and co-founder of Trym. "Cultivators have attempted to use software provided by sensor companies to analyze data needed for crop steering, but with limited success due to the lacking functionality of these tools."

Trym's product is designed to give commercial cannabis growers deep insights into their operations. The platform aims to replace the multiple apps, and spreadsheet tracking cultivators often use. The company was founded in 2018 and raised a $3.1 million seed round in 2020.

Trym raises $3.1M seed to grow its cannabis cultivation platform

  • testRigor scores $4M seed to turn a list of actions into a QA testing script

    Imagine typing out of a series of steps in plain English that would reflect a list of actions a human QA tester would undertake to test an app, then turning that list into an automated testing script. Investors include FlashPoint VC, Y Combinator, PTV, Phystech Ventures and several individuals.

  • Virgin Galactic's Delays Continue -- but There's Good News

    Virgin Galactic is delaying commercial flights until late next summer, but could be in better shape when flights get off the ground.

  • Southwest Airlines Struggles to Gain Altitude on Its Charts

    During Monday's "Mad Money" program Jim Cramer told viewers that as travel picks up that's good news for the airlines and cruise lines. Bottom line strategy: The fundamental story for LUV may be improving but the technical picture is still pointed lower.

  • Brent Oil Extends Monday Bounce to $70 With Delta Angst Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices gained for a second session, building on the biggest one-day gain in five months, amid glimmers of optimism among bulls that the delta coronavirus variant’s hit to demand may be passing.Brent futures topped $70 a barrel, after falling below that level last week, when the market underwent its longest sell-off in years on concern about demand caused by the virus. Both the global benchmark and West Texas Intermediate surged by more than 5% on Monday. China has rapidly brou

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases on Broad Profit Taking

    Existing home sales rise in July

  • Chip Shortage Set to Worsen as Covid Rampages Through Malaysia

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of Covid-19 infections is surging in Malaysia, threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months.The Southeast Asian country hasn’t historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do. But in recent years, Malaysia emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV amon

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • DSS Subsidiary Impact Biomedical Reports Positive Test Results For 3FDB DEET Booster Technology

    Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS), subsidiary Impact Biomedical, Inc, along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, GRDG, announced encouraging results from clinical tests of its 3FDB (DEET Booster) technology. The results suggest that 3FDB can boost the effectiveness of mosquito repellants, specifically DEET. Working with an independent lab, GRDG conducted three tests involving the mosquito (Aedes aegypti). Daryl Thompson, Director of Scienti

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Musk criticizes on Twitter latest test version of Tesla's self-driving software

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk panned the most recent test version of the company's self-driving software, but said that Tesla employees are "rallying to improve (it) as fast as possible." Musk tweeted late Monday that the latest "beta" version of Full Self Driving, released to some select Tesla owners, "is not that great" and is requiring "massive" AI retraining. Stock reaction to the tweet was muted, with Tesla shares flat in the extended session. The stock ended the regular trading day

  • GM’s Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Open $1 Billion Rift With LG

    (Bloomberg) -- In June 2017, months after General Motors Co. beat Tesla Inc. to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.GM last week re

  • Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

    Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading cryptocurrencies have seen some volatile swings across 2021's trading, but many top tokens have recently been enjoying strong bullish momentum.

  • Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

    On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Occidental Extends U.S. Work From Home at Least Through October

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South. U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered is in Houston, and its also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city. “Based on public health data, and out of an abundance of caution, we have extend

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • Covid threat beginning to fade – but next pandemic will be along in 59 years

    The Covid pandemic has proved to be the deadliest viral outbreak the world has seen for more than a century – so it is tempting to hope we will be spared another such crisis in our lifetimes.