Tryon Investments, LLC Explains Why Investors Should Consider Private Placement Investments

NORTH LIBERTY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Investing is a risky business. The end goal of all involved is to see a return on the money invested. While most might think the stock market is the only place to invest, there are other options. Tryon Investments, LLC caters to the expectations of the High Net Worth (HNW) and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) investor(s).

HNW and UHNW individuals are looking for higher returns, which usually have a higher risk, with lower exposure to the traditional stock/bond market. Tryon Investments, LLC takes a unique proprietary approach to investments and adheres to several strict philosophies to always work in the best interest of their clients. Private placements (equity) and fixed income bonds (debt) are an option for these groups of wealthy individuals. Read on for a simple breakdown of how this all works.

Private placement investment is an alternative to buying a publicly offered security and is something offered to accredited investors. An "accredited investor" is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an individual with a net worth of more than $1 million (excluding primary residence), single individuals with a gross income of at least $200,000, a joint income of $300,000 for married couples, for each of the last two years. The individual must have the expectation that they will earn the same level or higher of income in the current year.

Private placement is a way for investors to feel assured knowing that part of their portfolio is invested where it cannot be touched. Tryon Investments, LLC works on both sides to provide exhaustive due diligence on all offerings to ensure they meet successful track-record performance before agreeing to any investments. Any company they work with for private placements is vetted by an independent broker-dealer (Cabin Securities, Inc. Member FINRA SIPC) and must have a demonstrated history of a successful track record to be considered. Mike Tryon is a Registered Representative with Cabin Securities, Inc.

Story continues

Fixed income bonds are an option on the debt side of investment, where an investor plays the role of the lender. The investor holds the bond and is paid annually as well as in escrow for a fixed amount of time. This is another option that helps augment an investment portfolio to give a better return and still have bonds and fixed income.

Mike Tryon, founder of Tryon Investments, LLC explains that his firm helps HNW and UHNW individuals make investments, grow their portfolio, and works to give an understanding of the risk and timelines of the investments made. Tryon has always been a leader, even in his youth, playing college football as a D1 quarterback and captain at Iowa State University. He has spent decades working with large business conglomerates to successfully turn around financially distraught and culturally dysfunctional situations. In 2005 his father died, leaving his mother in a very tough financial spot, which set him on a slightly different path.

Working with his mother to help her rebuild her life from basically nothing, Tryon realized a desire to help others reach their financial dreams. After retiring from a long career in corporate America, he founded Tryon Investments, LLC in 2012 and set out to help people learn how to increase their wealth while focusing on a unique "Only What's Best for Clients" approach.

Tryon Investments, LLC sets itself aside from other reinvestment groups by having a different philosophy; it is client-driven not financially motivated. The firm works to keep costs low so clients get the benefit of compound interest over time. They never pressure anyone to become a client and pride themselves on flawless integrity so everyone can sleep at night. They work to educate people, the goal is to help clients, not sell to clients, their focus is on the client's success, a different approach that yields a better result. The firm also offers FREE Financial Planning using a fluid proprietary (financial planning software program, and FREE Portfolio Analysis Review, which is a complete detailed breakdown of an existing portfolio strategy. The firm also offers three educational programs on local television (Sunday mornings: KGAN CBS2 at 7:30 am, KGAN FOX28 at 9:30 am, and KDSM FOX17 at 7:00 am).

Educating people about investing, making sure they understand the timeline, the risks, and showing them how to get more from a portfolio is the main objective at Tryon Investments, LLC. They communicate with clients often and transparently in the language they understand, not industry jargon. Learn more by visiting tryonfinancial.com, and think long-term as your investment portfolio grows!

Risk Disclosure: Alternative investment products, including real estate investments, notes & debentures, hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. Alternative investment performance can be volatile. An investor could lose all or a substantial amount of his or her investment. Often, alternative investment fund and account managers have total trading authority over their funds or accounts; the use of a single advisor applying generally similar trading programs could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. There is often no secondary market for an investor's interest in alternative investments, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in any alternative investment. Alternative investment products often execute a substantial portion of their trades on non-U.S. exchanges. Investing in foreign markets may entail risks that differ from those associated with investments in U.S. markets. Additionally, alternative investments often entail commodity trading, which involves substantial risk of loss. NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this website: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy of securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering by Cabin Securities, Inc., or any affiliate, or partner thereof ("Cabin"). Investment offerings and investment decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private placement memorandum issued by Cabin, or one of its partner/issuers. Cabin does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Company Name: Tryon Investments, LLC

Contact Person: Mike Tryon

Address: 745 Community Drive, Suite E, North Liberty, Iowa 52317

Phone Number: 319-665-5050

Website Link: http://www.tryonfinancial.com/

SOURCE: Tryon Investments, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/642054/Tryon-Investments-LLC-Explains-Why-Investors-Should-Consider-Private-Placement-Investments



