AT&T's Q1 Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Got A Boost - Does It Make A Case For Higher Dividends?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $30.03 billion, down 0.4% year over year and missing the consensus of $30.54 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.55 beat the consensus of $0.54. The stock price gained after the print.

The results reflected declines in Mobility equipment revenues, driven mainly by lower sales volumes and lower Business Wireline revenues.

In the Mobility segment, AT&T clocked 741 thousand million wireless net adds, including 349 thousand postpaid phone net adds.

AT&T’s Mobility segment saw a Postpaid churn of 0.89%, versus 0.99% year-ago. The Consumer Wireline segment had 252 thousand AT&T Fiber net adds.

AT&T’s adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 billion was up from $10.6 billion a year ago. It spent $3.8 billion on Capex.

The company generated $7.54 billion in operating cash flow (Up from $6.68 billion in the year-ago quarter), and $3.1 billion in free cash flow (up from $1 billion last year).

Currently, AT&T’s dividend yield stands at 6.73%. Higher free cash flows allow the company to raise shareholder returns through higher stock buybacks and dividends.

Prepaid churn was 2.77% compared to 2.73% in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid phone-only ARPU was $55.57, up 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Operating Income: Operating income was $5.8 billion versus $6.0 billion a year ago.

Mobility segment operating income was up 3.1% Y/Y to $6.47 billion with a margin of 31.4% compared to 30.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The Business Wireline segment operating margin was 1.3% compared to 7.1% in the year-ago quarter. The Consumer Wireline segment operating margin was 6.4% compared to 2.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Under CEO John Stankey, AT&T divested media properties and focused on its longtime core business of providing communications services, Bloomberg reports.

AT&T has also recuperated from two incidents since its first quarter earnings, including an outage of its wireless network in February and a security breach, disclosed on March 30, in which data from about 73 million current and former customers was compromised.

FY24 Outlook: AT&T reiterated Wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range, Broadband revenue growth of 7%+, and adjusted EPS of $2.15 – $2.25 versus the $2.21 consensus.

It maintained full-year adjusted EBITDA growth in the 3% range and a full-year free cash flow of $17 billion-$18 billion.

For 2025, the company affirmed the adjusted EPS growth guidance.

AT&T stock lost 6% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSE:RSPC) and The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC).

Price Action: T shares traded higher by 4.06% at $17.18 in the premarket at the last check Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Pixabay

