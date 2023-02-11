TS7000dV Surgical Table: First Integrated Table Motion for the da Vinci Xi Surgical System appears at Device Technologies Asia Training Center

Hands-on experience of the seamlessly integrated ITM for a more efficient workflow

with dynamic access during procedures for RAS surgeons and field experts.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed jointly by Baxter and Intuitive, the TS7000dV Surgical Table, an integrated table motion (ITM) for the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System, is currently available for surgeons' trials at the Device Technologies Asia Training Center in Singapore. The TS7000dV Surgical Table is the first of its kind and the only ITM to seamlessly integrate the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, a registered trademark of Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

The only Integrated Table Motion for the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, TS7000dV Surgical Table, for surgical excellence.

The burgeoning demand for surgical robotic systems in recent years can be attributed to various factors that include an increasing geriatric population who form a big part of the at-risk population for prostate cancer, valvular diseases, and endometriosis among other diseases leading to a direct surge in this market. In 2020, the Global surgical robotic systems market was valued at USD4.5 billion and is expected to grow to USD9.8 billion by 2026.

With the need for RAS on the rise, the ITM enhances surgical capabilities by enabling the da Vinci Xi Surgical System to seamlessly integrate with Baxter's TS7000dV Surgical Table. This allows patients to be dynamically positioned while the surgeon operates. The technology uses gravity to expose anatomy, maximise reach and position tissue at an ideal working angle. Optimally positioning the patient throughout the surgery can increase the autonomy of the surgeon and anesthesiologist and provide immediate patient relief. An example would be patient-supine-relief to manage a patient's vitals when being in a steep Trendelenburg position for long durations. ITM also eliminates the time-consuming and distracting task of undocking the da Vinci Xi Surgical System during robotic assisted surgeries on urologic procedures, general surgery procedures, and gynecologic procedures.

Its iso-centred motion capability, achieved through ultra-smooth, electromechanical actuation, allows for simultaneous Trendelenburg or reverse Trendelenburg and slide creating a virtual pivot point. For a complete solution, the TS7000dV Surgical Table is outfitted with patient positioning accessories.

Qualitative studies conducted in 2020 with US and European surgeons and anaesthesiologists found that ITM improved workflow efficiencies, enhanced visibility and access during surgeries, increased communication and focus amongst the surgical team, and delivered safety and sterility advantages. In 2021, a Delphi consensus study conducted with robotic colorectal surgeons in the Asia-Pacific region identified recommendations where ITM may be used to achieve optimal surgical outcomes in RAS procedures.

With Baxter's vast experience in the RAS industry, it strives to enhance work efficiency and simplify workflow to deliver positive outcomes with an understanding of functionality against cost. Collaboration is a key pillar in Baxter's efforts to provide solutions to current demands.

Surgeons and specialty experts in the region are invited to experience the ITM for the da Vinci Xi Surgical System at the Device Technologies Asia Training Center, Singapore.

To learn more about the role of TS7000dV Surgical Table in today's landscape, visit www.hillrom.com/en/knowledge/white-paper/workflow-clinical-benefits-gravity-robotic-assisted-surgery.

References:

Surgical Robotic Systems Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 11.5% by 2026, as per DelveInsight's Analysis, https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/03/08/2399295/0/en/Surgical-Robotic-Systems-Market-to-Grow-at-a-Significant-CAGR-of-11-5-by-2026-as-per-DelveInsight-s-Analysis.html, 8 March, 2022 Consensus-led recommendations defining practical principles of achieving optimal surgical outcomes in robotic colorectal surgery in the Asia–Pacific region, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11701-022-01439-0, 30 June, 2022.

