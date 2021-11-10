U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

TSA Penguin Island Metaplay NFT launches on Treasureland Marketplace

·5 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (the "Company") and investee TSA Penguin Island Metaplay ( "TSAMetaPlay") is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched integration with Treasureland marketplace.

TSAMetaPlay, bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the #DeFi world and #Virtual world and brings people together to learn, meet, trade and earn NFTs in an immersive virtual world from anywhere. TSAMetaPlay GameFi Franchise will be launching on Blockchain and Metaverse including Sandbox , Virbela and more.

Treasureland is a cross-chain NFT platform for NFT issuance, NFT trading, NFT collections and tailored in-shop services. It provides a one-stop solution to business-end users from 0 to 1 and a multiple chain aggregation experience to C-end users.

With this integration and partnership, users can buy or bid TSAMetaPlay NFT either on TSA Marketplace or Treasureland. TSAMetaPlay also provides yield farming opportunities for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"DeFi and NFT are the new wave of financial innovation, we are very happy to help public market investors to participate in the DeFi revolution through TSAMetaPlay" states Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments.

Additionally, Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB:1QD)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments'' or the "Company") a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm, is announce that its board of directors has approved the settlement of up to $37,800 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement") for the third quarter of the year for A3Com Solutions Corp.. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company would issue up to 756,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors").

The issuance of the Shares to the Creditors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About TSANFT

TSA is a new cross -chain marketplace of digital NFT Art built on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network, powered by the native governance token TSA and DeFi solutions.

It currently has 4 spaces: NFT Marketplace, NFT Incubator , NFT Finance and TSA MetaPlay. TSA NFT Finance offers unique features by combining NFTs and DeFi into one and allowing NFT collectors to yield farm and stake.

TSAMetaPlay, bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the #DeFi world and #Virtual world and brings people together to learn, meet, trade and earn NFTs in an immersive virtual world from anywhere. It will be launching on Blockchain and Metaverse including Sandbox , Virbela and more.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities focused within the crypto, defi, mining, and medical sectors.

For more information on TSANFT or A3Com, visit https://www.teaswap.art/nft and follow:

Website: https://www.teaswap.art/nft

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArtTeaswap

Telegram: https://t.me/icashrewards123

Youtube: https://bit.ly/2zaJE39

Discord: https://discord.gg/49xUD5NCGD

Medium: https://teaswap-art.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tsa.nft/

TikTok : https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeKnGjQk/

TSANFT Contacts:

Fanny Travis
Tel: 604.689.0618
Email: support@tsanft.io

Roadman Contacts:

Luke Montaine
luke@roadmancorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, completing a transaction with A3Com, other statements relating to the financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, increase in costs, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roadman Investments Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672072/TSA-Penguin-Island-Metaplay-NFT-launches-on-Treasureland-Marketplace

