Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 45%, while private companies hold 27%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tsakos Energy Navigation.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tsakos Energy Navigation?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Tsakos Energy Navigation already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tsakos Energy Navigation's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tsakos Energy Navigation. First Tsakos Investments Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.4% of shares outstanding. With 7.8% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Nikolas Tsakos and Kelley Enterprises Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Nikolas Tsakos, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Tsakos Energy Navigation

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. It has a market capitalization of just US$707m, and insiders have US$56m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 27%, of the Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Tsakos Energy Navigation that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

