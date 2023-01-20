Tsangs Group Announces the Launch of Singapore Office and Appointment of Daisy Ha as Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsangs Group is pleased to announce that we are expanding our branches to South East Asia by launching a new office in Singapore. The new office is located at 12 Marina View, Level 11, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961.

The opening of the new branch marks a new chapter for the Group to explore the abundant potential and opportunities in Singapore and South East Asia. As one of the leading financial hubs in Asia, Singapore was voted top in Asia for its efforts in protecting intellectual property and ranks fourth worldwide on the Corruption Perceptions Index. It is also a business gateway to the world, a prime hub for offshore wealth management with an appealing tax system.

In addition the Group is also pleased to announce that we have appointed Daisy Ha as the Chief Executive Officer of the new office in Singapore.

Daisy has over a decade of experience in corporate finance, particularly in the equity capital market, debt capital market and private market across Asia. She helps companies to grow their business outside of their own countries and advise them on tapping into capital market strategies. Daisy has established a global network with international financial institutions, private equity and funds, family offices and high net worth individuals.

"With the synergy between my investment banking experience and the business of Tsangs Group, I am excited to be part of the Group. I look forward to work together with team to develop and grow our business in SEA region," commented Daisy Ha, Chief Executive Officer, Tsangs Group Singapore.

"Singapore is full of vitality and potential. I firmly believe the new office will bring us more opportunities across the region. Daisy's global network and experience will create the same value and vision with the Group. With her leadership, we will continue to excel in accomplishing the mission to bridge East and West," commented Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group.

Story continues

About Tsangs Group

Tsangs Group is an innovation-focused global family office that bridges East and West. Our mission is to invest in global opportunities that allow us to exert positive influence and drive positive impact in Hong Kong, Asia and beyond.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tsangs Group has direct investments across the world, we seek out positive impact investments that reflect our values of innovation, sustainability, and togetherness. Our strategy is opportunistic and both sector and location agnostic.

From fintech to entertainment to space travel, we are always investigating, analysing, and supporting the cutting edge of global innovation and development.

For more information, please visit: https://tsangsgroup.co/.

SOURCE Tsangs Group