U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,870.62
    -2.71 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,824.27
    +1.85 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.98
    -13.43 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.76
    +2.58 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.00
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1960
    +0.2900 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,198.31
    -501.00 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.73
    +10.91 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

TSB deployed a team of investigators following an aircraft accident near Shaunavon, Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team of investigators following yesterday's aircraft accident near Shaunavon, Saskatchewan. The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c8581.html

Recommended Stories