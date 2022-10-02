U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.09 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.88 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9842
    +0.0022 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1120
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5290
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,297.82
    -11.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.89 (-1.84%)
     

TSB deployed a team of investigators following a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft near Maynooth, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team of investigators following a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft near Maynooth, Ontario. The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

