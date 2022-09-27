U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,667.00
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,240.00
    +37.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,366.00
    +32.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.50
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9599
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6440
    -0.1470 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,163.68
    -130.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.56
    -18.58 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

TSB deployed a team of investigators following a fatal overboard occurrence in St. John's, NL

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team of investigators following a fatal overboard occurrence in St. John's, NL. The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c3189.html

