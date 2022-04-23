U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,598.50
    -943.23 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

TSB is deploying a team of investigators following a collision with terrain near the Calgary Springbank Airport, Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following the collision with terrain of a Mooney M20K aircraft that occurred today near the Calgary Springbank Airport, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c6167.html

Recommended Stories

  • Reaching Carbon Neutrality

    Anne Finucane, Bank of America Europe Chairman discusses how we were "close" to meeting net zero commitments and the effect of the war in Ukraine on the reaching carbon neutral.

  • Digging into Yellen's Remarks

    Steve Rattner, Willett Advisors Chairman & CEO goes through U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen's comments after IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington. Rattner says, "history is not on the side of a soft landing."

  • The Rich, Black Soil That Fed a Growing China Is Washing Away

    (Bloomberg) -- In one of his first actions as Supreme Leader, Chairman Mao Zedong sent tens of thousands of soldiers and educated youth into China’s northeastern provinces with a mission: raze the forests and replace them with houses and farms, cultivating a granary that would nourish a billion people for decades.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock

  • Gap issues another dire warning as Old Navy CEO exits

    The long struggling apparel retailer, which is coming off two disastrous quarters and a 56% stock drop over the last year, served up its next falling knife for investors late Thursday.

  • Is Netflix cracking down on password sharing? Here’s what you need to know if you share an account

    Netflix executives have proposed charging for password sharing. They estimate 100 million people use shared login information to watch the streaming service.

  • One chart shows how bad things have gotten for Netflix

    Now playing on Netflix: "Missing Subscribers, Spring Edition."

  • Finally, we know why there's a rubber chicken on Twitter

    Among the 16 images that were unearthed, we've seen some of the tamer ones surface, like the bright green bird with speech bubbles. Starting today, Twitter users began reporting that if you search for something that yields no results, you see our fun little rubber chicken friend.

  • ‘What? Me? Racist?’ Florida’s education department gives examples of math textbook concerns

    The math textbooks rejected by the state of Florida included word problems that discuss racism and practicing empathy with others, according to examples released Thursday by the Department of Education. The department posted examples on its website following numerous questions regarding its announcement April 15 that 41% of math textbooks were rejected for reasons such as the inclusion of ...

  • “Ethereum Has Many Points of Failure”: Says Former Twitter CEO

    Jack Dorsey’s response was to a discussion about decentralized media that stemmed from Vitalik’s comment on wealthy people running social media companies.

  • What Netflix's Subscriber Troubles Could Mean For Other Streaming Platforms

    Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. We talked to experts about the future of the streaming industry.

  • Analyst on social media platforms: ‘Copycatting TikTok is a big trend right now’

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities&nbsp;Managing Director of Equity Research, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Snap's growing user base, TikTok's command on social media platform trends and products among younger users, and demand for video content.

  • Better Buy: Netflix vs. Twitter

    Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently became two of the market's most talked-about tech stocks. Twitter's stock went on a wild ride after Elon Musk launched a hostile takeover bid for the company on April 14. The $43 billion bid, which values Twitter at $54.60 per share, came after Musk already bought 9.2% of the company but declined to take a seat on its board of directors.

  • To defeat Elon Musk, Twitter needs … more NFTs

    This is a new experiment for TechCrunch -- it's a newsletter and a podcast working together to keep you informed on what's happening in the world of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and web3. This is the first episode and edition of Chain Reaction, but as with any good chain reaction, things get more exciting the further along we get. Just looking at relatively fresh startups like Dapper and OpenSea fetching valuations of $7.6 billion and $13.3 billion, respectively, and you can see just how thirsty VCs are.

  • As Americans Shed Their Masks, Asia Largely Stays Covered Up

    From Japan to Thailand, face coverings remain near-universal in public, and countries are keeping mandates.

  • EU nearing agreement on new rules forcing Big Tech to curb illegal content, hate speech and disinformation

    The European Union is nearing agreement on a set of new rules aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of illegal content, hate speech and disinformation.

  • Barack Obama Warns Social Media Disinformation Is Hurting Democracy

    The former president urged regulation for social media companies.

  • Obama blames social media for "turbocharging some of humanity's worst impulses"

    The former president said the current information ecosystem is deepening existing racial and religious divides.

  • Binance Quickly Abandons Swastika-Like Twitter Emoji

    Global crypto exchange Binance unveiled its new Twitter emoji on Wednesday, which was immediately criticized for its resemblance to the swastika image used by the Nazi party, leading to its removal. “The Hash” group discusses the importance of diversity in corporate structures and the crypto space.

  • Hulu Back Up After Outage – Updated

    UPDATED, 7:55 PM: Shortly before 8 p.m. Pacific time, the service was back up and working. “We have resolved the technical issue that temporarily impacted Hulu,” the streamer said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience.” PREVIOUSLY, 6:20 PM: An outage has hit Hulu this afternoon, with users around the country reporting that the […]

  • Google to update cookie consent banner in Europe following fine

    Google has shared a screenshot of its new cookie consent popup. This updated design comes a few months after the CNIL, France’s data watchdog, fined Google €150 million ($163 million at today’s exchange rate) for breaching French law. According to the French authority, Google failed to comply with current regulation when it comes to presenting tracking choices to users — what people usually call the “cookie banner” or “cookie popup”.