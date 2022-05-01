U.S. markets closed

TSB is deploying a team of investigators following an aircraft accident near Sioux Lookout, Ontario

WINNIPEG, MB, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following an accident involving a Piper PA-28-140 aircraft that occurred on Friday near Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

