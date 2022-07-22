TSB deploying a team of investigators following a fire aboard the ferry Holiday Island near Wood Islands, PEI

DARTMOUTH, NS, 22 July 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following today's fire aboard the ferry Holiday Island near Wood Islands, PEI. The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

